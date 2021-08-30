VIDEO: St. Louis Drivers Caught In Flash Flooding Today

Lindell between Vandeventer and Sarah flooded with the torrential rain we just got. Several cars are stuck but luckily the water isn’t rushing. @NWSStLouis #STLwx pic.twitter.com/FoJzJ1m5Hc— Matt Beitscher (@FMtheWeatherman) August 30, 2021
If you encounter a road that looks like this during your PM commute, turn around, don't drown folks! https://t.co/bqGDs6Eehi— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 30, 2021
