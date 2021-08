VIDEO: St. Louis Drivers Caught In Flash Flooding Today

Lindell between Vandeventer and Sarah flooded with the torrential rain we just got. Several cars are stuck but luckily the water isn’t rushing. @NWSStLouis #STLwx pic.twitter.com/FoJzJ1m5Hc — Matt Beitscher (@FMtheWeatherman) August 30, 2021

If you encounter a road that looks like this during your PM commute, turn around, don't drown folks! https://t.co/bqGDs6Eehi — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 30, 2021

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning for St. Louis today, and, of course, some drivers have learned their cars are not flood-worthy transportation in the worst way possible.In the Central West End, several cars became stranded in water-logged roadways on Lindell Avenue; video shared by NWS meteorologist Matt Beitscher showed three cars stuck in the middle of Lindell between the intersections of Sarah Street and Vandeventer Avenue.To be fair, Beitscher's video also captured Jeep thatmanage to cross the river/street, but that exception didn't help the motorists already stranded by their decision making.Meanwhile,photographer David Carson was on-hand to capture the scene in Webster Groves, where the downpour left about a foot of water as of 3 p.m., according to the newspaper's report.And, indeed, some motorists sought to defy the laws of good sense and tried to power on through the impromptu inlet — and it didn't go well In a retweet of Carson's footage, the National Weather Service reminded commuters, "If you encounter a road that looks like this during your PM commute, turn around, don't drown folks!"While the rain has largely relented, the region remains under a flash flood warning until 6 pm, though a flood advisory remains in effect until 7:15 pm for parts of St. Louis County and St. Charles County.So, St. Louis, stay dry out there — and don't try boating in your not-a-boat!