Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

First Week of School Leaves Hundreds Quarantined in St. Louis Area

Posted By on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge Among 461 quarantined students in the Fort Zumwalt school district, 71 are from North High School in O'Fallon. - GOOGLE
  • GOOGLE
  • Among 461 quarantined students in the Fort Zumwalt school district, 71 are from North High School in O'Fallon.

School is in session around the St. Louis region, and, after the first week, some districts are already quarantining hundreds of students. According to the most recent COVID data, the Fort Zumwalt school district in O'Fallon is reporting more than 460 students sent home to quarantine — with hundreds of cases being reported in just the last two days.

According to the district's COVID dashboard, 82 students and 17 staff members have tested positive since the start of school last week. However, as a school spokesperson pointed out to Fox 2, the spike in quarantined students represents "a small percentage" of the district's 17,000 students and "is not impacting the continuation of school."



While most districts in the region require teachers and students to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, Fort Zumwalt had announced a mask-optional policy before the start of school, explaining it would support "an environment where those who choose to wear masks are comfortable and those who don’t are safe."

The Francis Howell School District, which enrolls around 16,000 students in St. Charles, uses a policy that makes masking a requirement only for students in 6th grade and under — a reflection of the lack of vaccine eligibility for those younger than twelve, the school's website explains.

A glance through the data reported since the first day of school last week suggests comparatively fewer quarantine cases in schools of similar size that employ universal mask requirements. However, not all districts update their public data portals every five minutes, as the Fort Zumwalt dashboard does, making direct comparisons unavailable in some cases.

For example, as of August 26, the St. Louis School District, with its 19,200 students, reported a total of 210 students quarantined, with about 76 percent of cases related to contact in school, where a mask requirement is in place. None of the 47 positive COVID cases among students were reported as related to in-school contact.

In the Rockwood School District, which also has a mask mandate, 96 students are reported as being quarantined over the last seven days, during which time 25 students tested positive for COVID. With an enrollment of 21,000, Rockwood is one of the largest school districts in the state.

Meanwhile, in the 17,500-student Parkway school district in west St. Louis County, 29 students tested positive and 145 quarantined during its first week of classes; since August 29, the district's COVID dashboard reported another 73 quarantined students and eleven positive cases.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Number of St. Louis Kids Hospitalized From COVID-19 Hits All-Time High Read More

  2. St. Louis Urgent Care Clinics Face an Urgent Problem Read More

  3. LGBTQ History Exhibit Removed From Missouri Capitol Read More

  4. Texas Effectively Bans Abortion, St. Louis-Area Clinics Spring Into Action Read More

  5. Happy Birthday to This 16-Year-Old Missouri Snake with Two Heads Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 1st, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation