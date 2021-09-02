Number of St. Louis Kids Hospitalized From COVID-19 Hits All-Time High

click to enlarge
A new day, a new horrifying COVID-19 record: the number of children in St. Louis area ICUs have hit the double digits.
Ten kids are in St. Louis Pandemic Task Force hospitals’ ICUs, with the total of children under eighteen years old hospitalized for COVID-19 at 31. The data reflects hospitals as of September 1.
The day before, on August 31, the total of children hospitalized was at seventeen, with five in the ICU. Fox 2
reported a task force spokesperson said the totals of hospitalized children and children in the ICU due to COVID-19 are the highest they’ve ever been since the task force started keeping pediatric numbers.
The numbers, while horrifying, offer a reflection of what health officials have been saying
for weeks now: the delta variant will affect younger people more than the original strain. This also comes at a time when school districts have taken a mask-optional approach to the school year, leading to hundreds of students in quarantine
.
Since RFT’s article on Tuesday
, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last week for students in Fort Zumwalt’s school district has risen from 82 to 100. Of those cases, 52 are in the district’s sixteen elementary schools, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard
.
Jefferson County, the same area that recently had a 352% increase in children COVID-19 cases, saw “case counts in our youth population are double the amount they were at this same time last year,” according to their health department’s weekly COVID-19 blog
. The health department wrote they also once again saw the highest percent increase in cases for ages zero to nine.
The good news is in other data: the number of COVID-19 patients in task force hospitals’ ICUs has dropped from 121 to 116 from August 31 to September 1.
Please mask up and get vaccinated, folks. Let’s keep the kiddos safe.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.