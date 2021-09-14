Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

37 Storm-Tossed Dogs Arrive in Missouri After Rescue in Louisiana

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge Two pups rescued in Louisiana by the Missouri Humane Society. - COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF MISSOURI
  • COURTESY OF HUMANE SOCIETY OF MISSOURI
  • Two pups rescued in Louisiana by the Missouri Humane Society.

Hurricane Ida didn't just devastate the people of southern Louisiana. On Monday night, the Humane Society of Missouri's Disaster Response Team returned home with 37 rescued dogs.

Deployed for seven days, the Missouri team worked alongside the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to provide support for animal rescue and recovery operations after the storm.



“As soon as we saw what was coming with Hurricane Ida, we began preparations here in St. Louis to go to the affected area and help them with whatever they needed," said Ella Frank, Assistant Director of the Humane Society's Animal Cruelty Task Force.

In a press release, Frank noted, "While its always heartbreaking to find a stray away from its home and with no identifying information, knowing that we can recover that animal and ensure that it will get the nutrition and medical attention it needs is very satisfying."

The next step for these pups will be recovery and preparation for adoption. At least seven require treatment for heartworm and "will need expensive, extended care" before they can be adopted.

Pups in peril weren't the only animals in Louisiana to find themselves on receiving end of helpful Missourians. In a Tuesday tweet, Ameren Missouri revealed that a crew restoring power in Louisiana over the weekend discovered a dehydrated horse left tied to a tree, apparently abandoned.

The horse was transported to a foster farm. That's when Ameren Missouri employees stepped in, taking up a collection to pay the veterinary bills.

The company tweeted, "As a result of our kindhearted and generous coworkers, the horse, now called Ameren, is expected to make a full recovery."


Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. House of Goods Pushes on After Thieves Damage the Nonprofit's Trucks Read More

  2. The World's Fair and the Lost Dead of St. Louis' Human Zoo Read More

  3. Hartmann: Police-Chief Openings in St. Louis Won't Create a Stampede Read More

  4. PHOTOS: In Forest Park, a Forest of Flags and Memories of War Read More

  5. This Winter in Missouri Will Be 'Positively Bone-Chilling,' Says Old Farmer's Almanac Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation