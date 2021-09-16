South St. Louis County Guidance Counselor Charged With Sex Crimes Involving Students

click to enlarge ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

James Jenkins is accused of committing crimes against his students at Hancock Place High School.

A guidance counselor at a south St. Louis County high school is facing sex crime charges tied to allegations of illicit interactions with multiple students.James Jenkins preyed on girls at Hancock Place High School in Lemay, according to allegations described in an indictment. The 37-year-old is accused of having intercourse with one girl at his house in February while another student was there, sending photos of his genitals and a video of himself masturbating to another victim and attempting to groom yet another student, asking her for inappropriate photos. That student told investigators Jenkins also ran his hand up her thigh while she was in his office this spring, according to the charges.Two of the girls recorded Jenkins admitting to his wife he'd had a sexual encounter with the first student, authorities say.Jenkins is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center jail on $20,000 cash-only bond. He was charged with a felony of sexual contact with a student, misdemeanors of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor and fourth-degree assault.Police suspect there may be more victims and are asking for help. To offer information as a victim or witness, police say to call the department's child abuse unit at 314-615-5400.