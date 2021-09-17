Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, September 17, 2021

St. Louis Blues Games Now Require Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM

The return to Blues hockey games now includes proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • The return to Blues hockey games now includes proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests.

If you’re ready for hockey to begin and aching for a chance to witness the quest for the Blues’ second Stanley Cup in person, you’re going to have to follow a couple more rules this season beyond the unspoken mandate to wear the blue and gold jersey.

The St. Louis Blues announced today the need for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to enter the Enterprise Center. The Blues are the sixteenth team in the National Hockey League to announce this policy.



The measure goes beyond just Blues games. If you’re attending another event at the venue or at the Stifel Theatre, the rule applies.

“We have introduced and adjusted policies for our fans and guests throughout the pandemic to reflect the evolution of the virus and the best safety practices available,” Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre, says in a release.

Zimmerman says the plan is “in line” with policies implemented by division rivals in Chicago and Nashville, as well as dozens of other stadiums, sports teams, festivals and other places “people come for a good time.” He adds in the release that the center strongly encourages people to get the vaccine.

“That is the quickest and most effective way to put this pandemic behind us,” Zimmerman says. “In the meantime, we will do our part to protect our fans and guests by requiring vaccination or a negative test result as they arrive at the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. It’s the right thing to do for ourselves, and for others.”

Fans older than the age of twelve are required to follow the new policy. If a guest is under the age of eleven no proof is necessary, but they must wear a mask. All guests are asked to wear masks inside the Enterprise Center. Just this week, Harry Styles required all concert-goers at the venue to wear masks during his show, as well as provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

“We all want the same thing — Blues hockey as it was meant to be. We want everyone getting back together as one, with players and fans alike feeding off the energy as we remember it not that long ago,” Zimmerman says in the press release. "The same holds true for a concert or performance. The experience of enjoying a headlining act is something we’ve missed, and we look forward to again hosting the biggest artists and tours at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre this fall and beyond.”

Zimmerman adds that the most important thing is to return to the shows or games safely and responsibly.

The policy begins on October 15. The first game of the season at the Enterprise Center is October 23, where the Blues will face the Los Angeles Kings. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
