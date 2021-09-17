Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, September 17, 2021

St. Louis Seniors Can Find Primary Care at New ArchWell Health Locations Across Town

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge ArchWell Health of South City is located right next to the Planet Fitness near the corner of Chippewa Street and South Kingshighway Boulevard. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • ArchWell Health of South City is located right next to the Planet Fitness near the corner of Chippewa Street and South Kingshighway Boulevard.

St. Louis seniors will have easier access to primary healthcare services with the arrival of four new ArchWell Health locations all across town.

ArchWell Health aims to provide “holistic primary healthcare services to Medicare-eligible seniors” who might’ve been previously underserved because of lack of access to primary care in their local communities.



Access to primary care has become more important than ever during the pandemic, when many sick and injured people find that they must rely on their primary physicians for immediate medical help because emergency rooms are overflowing and local urgent care locations are so full that they have to turn away many in need.

RELATED: St. Louis Urgent Care Clinics Face an Urgent Problem

“The healthcare needs of the senior population are often multi-faceted, so our goal is to establish long-term relationships to monitor and respond to physical and emotional needs for achieving the best quality of life,” said Carl Whitmer, ArchWell Health’s co-founder and CEO. “ArchWell Health’s primary care doctors caring for our patients will be supported by social, nutritional, and behavioral health services in each center.”

In addition to providing access to doctors, social workers and nutritionists, the locations will serve as community centers where seniors can connect socially and stay active with activities like exercise classes. ArchWell Health also offers transportation, access to same-day appointments and 24-hour service.

ArchWell plans to expand throughout the St. Louis area, but for now seniors can visit one of four locations:

ArchWell Health of Ferguson
(199 North Florissant Road)

ArchWell Health of North Kingshighway
(315 Aubert Avenue)

ArchWell Health of South City
(4650 Chippewa Street)

ArchWell Health of Overland
(9150 Overland Plaza)

Visit ArchWellHealth.com or call ArchWell Health’s national phone number at 615-833-8225 for more information about how to get care for you or your loved one.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
