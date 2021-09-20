St. Charles County Hits COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

-
St. Charles County is the third place in Missouri that 50 percent of residents have rolled up their sleeves in order to hit the COVID-19 vaccination landmark.
We like to give credit where it's due, and St. Charles County has achieved a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
St. Charles County is the third most populated county in Missouri and has 50 percent of its population vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s also the third county or city to reach that achievement. St. Louis County has hit the 50 percent mark, and the city of Joplin has 54 percent of its residents vaccinated.
Overall, 53 percent of Missouri residents have at least one shot of the vaccination. Completely vaccinated Missourians weigh at almost 47 percent. Missouri has administered over 63,000 shots in the past seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Health experts have said populations need to reach at least 80 to 90 percent of residents vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity. This can come through vaccination or being infected previously. But, health experts advise that vaccination is the safest way to achieve this immunity.
“We have not achieved any herd immunity through a natural disease process to most major infectious diseases that affect the population to this scale,” Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, an infectious disease expert at MU Health Care, told the University of Missouri-Columbia’s healthcare website
. “All of the major infections I know of have required vaccination.”
Other counties that have reached at least 40 percent of their population vaccinated are Atchison, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Christian, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Jackson, Montgomery, Nodaway and Shelby. Cities that have achieved at least the 40 percent mark are Independence, which is at 42 percent vaccinated; Kansas City at 45 percent; and St. Louis at 46 percent vaccinated.
The county that has the lowest vaccination rate is Pulaski, which has almost sixteen percent of their population vaccinated. Pulaski county has over 53,000 residents, and is home to Fort Leonard Wood.
This vaccination news comes as Pfizer announced their vaccine is effective in children aged five to eleven
. As of September 17, there are eight kids — babies to eleven years old — hospitalized in St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals because of COVID-19. Results for the effectiveness of the shot in kids under the age of five are expected later this year.
