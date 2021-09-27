Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 27, 2021

Car Slams into Uncle Bill's Pancake House, Injuring Four in South St. Louis

Posted By on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM


click to enlarge A car crashed into Uncle Bill's earlier today, injuring four people. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • A car crashed into Uncle Bill's earlier today, injuring four people.

A vehicle crashed into Uncle Bill's Pancake House early this afternoon, injuring four people. The incident, which was first reported by KSDK, involved a white Dodge Challenger that slammed into the northwest side of the building near the intersection of South Kingshighway Boulevard and Potomac Street.

The collision a ripped a hole into the building. Along with multiple police vehicles, a flatbed truck arrived to clear the vehicle from the scene at around 2:30 this afternoon.



The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to the longtime south St. Louis restaurant at 12:31 p.m. to respond to an "accident with injuries." A spokesperson for the department says that EMS was called, but no further information about the circumstances that led to the crash is available at this time.

The St. Louis Fire Department reports that the driver of the Dodge Challenger and a waitress from Uncle Bill's were taken to the hospital via EMS with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Two restaurant patrons self-transported for medical care.

This is the second time a car has crashed into a South St. Louis restaurant in the past 24 hours. On Sunday afternoon at 4:16 p.m., police responded to an incident in which a Kia Sportage struck the popular South Grand ice cream shop, Tower Grove Creamery. The driver, a 56-year-old female, did not suffer any apparent injuries and no one was transported to the hospital. No further details about the incident are available.

The Riverfront Times has reached out to Uncle Bill's Pancake House and will update this post as more information becomes available.

click to enlarge The hole left by the impact of the a Dodge Challenger that smashed into Uncle Bill's Pancake House in south St. Louis City on Monday. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • The hole left by the impact of the a Dodge Challenger that smashed into Uncle Bill's Pancake House in south St. Louis City on Monday.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: Grifters for Eric Greitens Read More

  2. Lead Poisoning, a Heart Transplant and Now a Lot of Questions Read More

  3. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Introduces New Mask Mandate, Effective Immediately Read More

  4. Watchdogs Flagged St. Louis Police Officer's Posts Years Before Child Molestation Arrest Read More

  5. St. Louis Firms Lose Minority Status Over Claimed 'Cherokee' Ancestry Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation