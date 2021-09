Donations to the St. Louis Area Foodbank are Doubled Today To Help End Hunger

click to enlarge Staffs Live / Flickr

Help feed some families in need with your donation.

Tomorrow is our 2nd Annual Feed A Neighbor Giving Day and thanks to our partner @Emerson_News, your donations will have TWICE the impact!! Emerson will match all donations up to $20,000 tomorrow, Sept. 28th! #HungerActionMonth pic.twitter.com/bEcLKoOSOK — St. Louis Area Foodbank - STLFoodbank.org/COVID19 (@STLFoodbank) September 27, 2021

As September comes to a close, so does national Hunger Action Month. The month has been dedicated to ending food insecurity and hunger by operations across the country.But, the St. Louis Area Foodbank is hoping to end the month on a high note.Today only, the food bank is running Feed a Neighbor Giving Day in partnership with Emerson. Each donation will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000. In a press release, the organization details that for every dollar you give, four meals can be provided. That means today, for every dollar you give, eight meals will be available for families in need.As the month comes to a close, the food bank is appreciative of any support given and is hoping people will continue to give as the holiday season approaches.“Hunger does not take a holiday, but with your help we can ensure that no one has to go to bed hungry,” a press release for the organization reads.The food bank provides meals to families in need in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. According to the nonprofit’s website, it donates more than 392,000 families each year. Donations can be made here