Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Donations to the St. Louis Area Foodbank are Doubled Today To Help End Hunger

Posted By on Tue, Sep 28, 2021 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge Help feed some families in need with your donation. - STAFFS LIVE / FLICKR

As September comes to a close, so does national Hunger Action Month. The month has been dedicated to ending food insecurity and hunger by operations across the country.

But, the St. Louis Area Foodbank is hoping to end the month on a high note.



Today only, the food bank is running Feed a Neighbor Giving Day in partnership with Emerson. Each donation will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000. In a press release, the organization details that for every dollar you give, four meals can be provided. That means today, for every dollar you give, eight meals will be available for families in need.

As the month comes to a close, the food bank is appreciative of any support given and is hoping people will continue to give as the holiday season approaches.

“Hunger does not take a holiday, but with your help we can ensure that no one has to go to bed hungry,” a press release for the organization reads.

The food bank provides meals to families in need in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. According to the nonprofit’s website, it donates more than 392,000 families each year. Donations can be made here.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Car Slams into Uncle Bill's Pancake House, Injuring Four in South St. Louis Read More

  2. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Introduces New Mask Mandate, Effective Immediately Read More

  3. Hartmann: Grifters for Eric Greitens Read More

  4. Lead Poisoning, a Heart Transplant and Now a Lot of Questions Read More

  5. Hartmann: Missouri Governors Make LGBTQ History Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation