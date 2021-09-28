Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

National Voter Registration Day Is Upon Us, Time to Check Your Voter Status

Posted By on Tue, Sep 28, 2021 at 12:42 PM

Gotta do it. - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

Today is a very important day for America. Today is National Voter Registration Day.

By registering to vote, you show that you’re ready to make your voice heard. If you love how things are and want them to stay that way, say it with your vote. And if you want change or improvement, voting is the one sure way to get that done, too.



National Voter Registration Day has only been a holiday since 2012, but “nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.”

Today, the fourth Tuesday of September, marks the biggest push each year to help Americans find an easy way to register to vote or to update their registration.

From NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org:

“According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.”

The holiday is so cool that it even has a furry mascot named Thor. He's a confirmed good boy.


Already registered? That’s great! But if you’ve recently moved or changed your name or you want to just check to make sure your registration hasn’t been lost (it happens), there are a couple of ways to make sure that your vote will still be counted.

Visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org to find voter information for any state in the U.S.

And here in the state of Missouri, you can also go visit sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.aspx to register or confirm your registration.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
