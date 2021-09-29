Arrest in Deadly Central West End Carjacking; Victim Was Hit With SUV

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE

Carmain Milton is accused of killing a man during a carjacking.

St. Louis police have arrested a man who they say carjacked a 72-year-old and ran him over with his own SUV.The 72-year-old, Chen-Hsyong Yang, died in the fatal incident, and police plan to apply for charges of first-degree murder and robbery against 47-year-old Carmain Milton.Police say Milton was armed when he confronted Yang on Tuesday morning in the 300 block of North Boyle Avenue in the Central West End, stealing the older man's Honda Element at gunpoint. As Milton sped off, he hit Yang and kept going, police say. Officers were dispatched at 11:40 a.m., and Yang was taken by EMS to the hospital, but he didn't survive.Police say they found the stolen Honda shortly after and chased down their suspect on foot. He was arrested in the 4100 block of East Prairie, which is just north of Fairground Park.Milton's criminal history includes convictions for robbery and multiple cases of stealing.