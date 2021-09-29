Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Arrest in Deadly Central West End Carjacking; Victim Was Hit With SUV

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge Carmain Milton is accused of killing a man during a carjacking. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Carmain Milton is accused of killing a man during a carjacking.


St. Louis police have arrested a man who they say carjacked a 72-year-old and ran him over with his own SUV.



The 72-year-old, Chen-Hsyong Yang, died in the fatal incident, and police plan to apply for charges of first-degree murder and robbery against 47-year-old Carmain Milton.

Police say Milton was armed when he confronted Yang on Tuesday morning in the 300 block of North Boyle Avenue in the Central West End, stealing the older man's Honda Element at gunpoint. As Milton sped off, he hit Yang and kept going, police say. Officers were dispatched at 11:40 a.m., and Yang was taken by EMS to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

Police say they found the stolen Honda shortly after and chased down their suspect on foot. He was arrested in the 4100 block of East Prairie, which is just north of Fairground Park.

Milton's criminal history includes convictions for robbery and multiple cases of stealing.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Missouri and the Election Crisis
Bolyard's Meat & Provisions Takes a Chef's Approach to Butchery
Hartmann: Grifters for Eric Greitens
STL Standards: New Carl's Drive-In Owner Vows to Protect Old Ways
Lead Poisoning, a Heart Transplant and Now a Lot of Questions
Top Stories
Advertisement:
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Car Slams into Uncle Bill's Pancake House, Injuring Four in South St. Louis Read More

  2. Mask Mandates Can Continue in Missouri Schools, Judge Says Read More

  3. Donations to the St. Louis Area Foodbank are Doubled Today To Help End Hunger Read More

  4. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Introduces New Mask Mandate, Effective Immediately Read More

  5. National Voter Registration Day Is Upon Us, Time to Check Your Voter Status Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation