Monday, October 4, 2021

Cori Bush Partners with St. Louis Libraries to Provide Neighborhood Service Centers

Posted By on Mon, Oct 4, 2021 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge Congresswoman Cori Bush is partnering up to help residents get help they need with federal agencies. - COURTESY CORI BUSH
  • COURTESY CORI BUSH
  • Congresswoman Cori Bush is partnering up to help residents get help they need with federal agencies.

Missouri Representative Cori Bush and St. Louis’ local libraries have partnered up to ease the burden of searching for help when paperwork gets too confusing. With a new program, the partnership brings a team to St. Louis-area libraries to assist residents without them having to leave the neighborhood.

Four local libraries were chosen for the “Neighborhood Service Centers.” Bush’s constituent service teams will operate the centers, providing assistance to residents who need help with immigration casework, navigating federal agencies or other issues that impact the community.



“Constituent service is about meeting our neighbors where they are,” Bush said in a statement. “As we work to do the most for everyone in Missouri’s First District beginning with those who have the least, we have to make our constituent services program as accessible as possible.”

Waller McGuire, Chief Executive Officer of St. Louis Public Library, said in a press release that the library’s mission is to connect people with resources, enrich neighborhoods and provide information. He added this program is another way to support the community.

Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library Director and CEO, says in the press release that libraries are used in a multitude of ways: people can get a COVID-19 vaccine, check out books and use computers, get tutoring and even receive after school meals or free diapers.

“Libraries often provide a sense of belonging in the communities where they are located,” Sorth added in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Congresswoman Bush to provide a space where individuals can connect one on one to gain greater access to programs and services.”

The program is scheduled to run until the end of the year. Bush's constituent services team often helps first district residents with immigration assistance, obtaining federal documents and more.

“Our libraries are pillars in the neighborhood — providing vital services, safe spaces to gather, and connections to essential resources,” Bush said in a press release. “I’m grateful to the St. Louis Public Library and the St. Louis County Library for their partnership in this effort, and I’m beyond excited to see the impact our constituent services team will have on the lives and livelihoods of our community members through their expanded programming.”

The two libraries chosen for the program in St. Louis city are the Walnut Park Library (5760 West Florissant Avenue; 314-383-1210) from 12 to 5 p.m. and Carpenter Library (3309 South Grand Boulevard; 314- 772-6586) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Two St. Louis County libraries are also participating on Tuesdays and Thursdays: the Lewis and Clark Branch (9909 Lewis and Clark Boulevard; 314- 994-3300) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Rock Road Library (10267 St Charles Rock Road; 314-994-3300) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  1. Todd Akin, Mr. 'Legitimate Rape,' Dies a Legitimate Death Read More

  2. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Won’t Block Execution of Intellectually Disabled Man Read More

  3. Missouri and the Election Crisis Read More

  4. VIDEO: Missouri Rep Cori Bush Provides Emotional Testimony at Abortion Access Hearing Read More

  5. Car Slams into Uncle Bill's Pancake House, Injuring Four in South St. Louis Read More

