Cori Bush Partners with St. Louis Libraries to Provide Neighborhood Service Centers

Congresswoman Cori Bush is partnering up to help residents get help they need with federal agencies.

Missouri Representative Cori Bush and St. Louis’ local libraries have partnered up to ease the burden of searching for help when paperwork gets too confusing. With a new program, the partnership brings a team to St. Louis-area libraries to assist residents without them having to leave the neighborhood.Four local libraries were chosen for the “Neighborhood Service Centers.” Bush’s constituent service teams will operate the centers, providing assistance to residents who need help with immigration casework, navigating federal agencies or other issues that impact the community.“Constituent service is about meeting our neighbors where they are,” Bush said in a statement. “As we work to do the most for everyone in Missouri’s First District beginning with those who have the least, we have to make our constituent services program as accessible as possible.”Waller McGuire, Chief Executive Officer of St. Louis Public Library, said in a press release that the library’s mission is to connect people with resources, enrich neighborhoods and provide information. He added this program is another way to support the community.Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library Director and CEO, says in the press release that libraries are used in a multitude of ways: people can get a COVID-19 vaccine, check out books and use computers, get tutoring and even receive after school meals or free diapers.“Libraries often provide a sense of belonging in the communities where they are located,” Sorth added in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Congresswoman Bush to provide a space where individuals can connect one on one to gain greater access to programs and services.”The program is scheduled to run until the end of the year. Bush's constituent services team often helps first district residents with immigration assistance, obtaining federal documents and more.“Our libraries are pillars in the neighborhood — providing vital services, safe spaces to gather, and connections to essential resources,” Bush said in a press release. “I’m grateful to the St. Louis Public Library and the St. Louis County Library for their partnership in this effort, and I’m beyond excited to see the impact our constituent services team will have on the lives and livelihoods of our community members through their expanded programming.”The two libraries chosen for the program in St. Louis city are thefrom 12 to 5 p.m. andfrom 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.Two St. Louis County libraries are also participating on Tuesdays and Thursdays: thefrom 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and thefrom 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.