Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 8, 2021

Free Flu Shots Offered This Weekend in St. Louis Area Through BJC Healthcare

Posted By on Fri, Oct 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge Flu season mixed with a pandemic? No thanks. - FLICKR / @FTMEADE

Flu season is incoming and there’s no better time to get the flu shot than now. Luckily, BJC is offering flu shots across the St. Louis-area this weekend for free. For eighteen years, the organization has offered the shot due to funding from the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

“This year, getting the flu vaccine is more important than ever,” BJC’s website reads. “By getting the vaccine you will not only protect yourself and the people around you from flu, but you are helping to reduce the strain on healthcare systems in our area responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



There are four different clinics, with one in St. Charles area and three in either St. Louis county or city. Those aged six months and older are eligible for the shot, and if you’re above the age of 65, a high-dose vaccine may be available for you to receive.


Social distancing and masks are required at the clinics, as well as a COVID-19 screening. Make an appointment and view more information on bjc.org. Walk-ins are not available for any clinic. Below is a list of clinics and the times:

October 8
  • St. Charles Community College (4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive): 2 to 7 p.m.

October 9
  • Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (10 Barnes West Drive): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 10
  • Clayton Avenue Building (CAB) (4353 Clayton Avenue): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Christian Hospital Detrick Auditorium (11133 Dunn Road): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Standards: At North St. Louis County Staple Doughnut Cupboard, Customers Are Family
A Cop Targeted Women for 'Neanderthalling.' Wesley Bell Tried to Protect Him
Noto Sits Atop St. Louis-Area Food Scene with Stunning Italian Fare
St. Louis Standards: Cyrano's Has Been Serving Sweet Treats and Memories for 61 Years
Missouri and the Election Crisis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Cop Targeted Women for 'Neanderthalling.' Wesley Bell Tried to Protect Him Read More

  2. Stray Rescue of St. Louis' Shelter Floods, Needs Help Today Read More

  3. St. Louis Man Drowns After Trying to Swim Across the Mississippi Read More

  4. St. Charles County Police Kill Man They Say Pulled Gun at Traffic Stop Read More

  5. Hartmann: Doing Nothing Isn't a COVID-19 Strategy Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation