Free Flu Shots Offered This Weekend in St. Louis Area Through BJC Healthcare

Flu season is incoming and there’s no better time to get the flu shot than now. Luckily, BJC is offering flu shots across the St. Louis-area this weekend for free. For eighteen years, the organization has offered the shot due to funding from the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
“This year, getting the flu vaccine is more important than ever,” BJC’s website reads. “By getting the vaccine you will not only protect yourself and the people around you from flu, but you are helping to reduce the strain on healthcare systems in our area responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
There are four different clinics, with one in St. Charles area and three in either St. Louis county or city. Those aged six months and older are eligible for the shot, and if you’re above the age of 65, a high-dose vaccine may be available for you to receive.
Social distancing and masks are required at the clinics, as well as a COVID-19 screening. Make an appointment and view more information on bjc.org
. Walk-ins are not available for any clinic. Below is a list of clinics and the times:
October 8
October 9
- St. Charles Community College (4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive): 2 to 7 p.m.
October 10
- Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (10 Barnes West Drive): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Clayton Avenue Building (CAB) (4353 Clayton Avenue): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Christian Hospital Detrick Auditorium (11133 Dunn Road): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.