Monday, October 11, 2021

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Available This Week in St. Charles

Posted By on Mon, Oct 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge Get your booster shot or your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. - FLICKR / @RUTHDANIEL3444

The Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway) in St. Charles is opening its parking lot once more for a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive. The event, scheduled for October 13, will have first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine available, as well as booster shots for those eligible.

Operating as a drive-though, vaccinations begin at 11 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. Appointments are required to get vaccinated at the arena. At 7 a.m. on October 13, the arena will stop accepting appointments. Schedule your appointment online at sccmo.org/COVIDVaccineSignUp or call St. Charles County’s COVID Hotline at 636-949-1899. Each appointment lasts about fifteen minutes.



Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots won’t be given out at the event. Kids twelve and older can also get a vaccine at the event, but must be accompanied by an adult.

To receive a booster shot, you must be above the age of 65 or be eighteen or older and have an underlying medical condition.

Also eligible for a booster shot would be those eighteen to 64 who “have an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of living or working in an occupational or institutional setting,” according to a statement from the St. Charles County Department of Health. Examples of an increased risk to exposure include first responders, people who work in education, grocery store workers or other food workers.

Most booster shots require six months between a dose, but those with health conditions like cancer or other conditions that affect the immune system can register if they have 29 days in between their shots.

At the appointment, you’ll need to wear a mask while interacting with the staff, a photo ID, your vaccine card if you have one, evidence of employment if you’re getting a booster shot and a copy of your appointment confirmation. Arriving within ten minutes of your appointment is suggested.

Currently, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, St. Charles County is at 57.3 percent of residents who have initiated vaccination, with nearly 53 percent completely vaccinated. St. Charles County has a population of 405,262, according to a press release.

Find more information about the site on sccmo.org.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
