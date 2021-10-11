Stray Rescue of St. Louis' Shelter Floods, Needs Help Today

With all of the rain we’re having today (and more forecasted for this week), Stray Rescue of St. Louis is struggling. The organization’s drains have backed up, causing the shelter to flood.
In an Instagram post on Monday morning, the shelter says it could “really use some help.” They're hopeful the drain issue will be fixed soon, but they're looking for people who can take dogs for the day while they sort out the problem.
Dog introductions can't be done today, so if you’re planning on fostering for the day, it’s best if you don’t have any other pets.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis says it could also use towels. In a separate post
, the nonprofit added that it could also use dog beds and donations to help fix its pipes. Currently, staff are loading dogs on spay and neuter buses while also trying to create more dry spaces in the shelter. The post also added a “huge thank you” to everyone who has come to pick up a dog so far.
Donations can be made to help at strayrescue.org/donate
or call 314-771-6121 to offer your help through fostering.
