Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 11, 2021

Stray Rescue of St. Louis' Shelter Floods, Needs Help Today

Posted By on Mon, Oct 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM


With all of the rain we’re having today (and more forecasted for this week), Stray Rescue of St. Louis is struggling. The organization’s drains have backed up, causing the shelter to flood.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, the shelter says it could “really use some help.” They're hopeful the drain issue will be fixed soon, but they're looking for people who can take dogs for the day while they sort out the problem.



Dog introductions can't be done today, so if you’re planning on fostering for the day, it’s best if you don’t have any other pets.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis says it could also use towels. In a separate post, the nonprofit added that it could also use dog beds and donations to help fix its pipes. Currently, staff are loading dogs on spay and neuter buses while also trying to create more dry spaces in the shelter. The post also added a “huge thank you” to everyone who has come to pick up a dog so far.

Donations can be made to help at strayrescue.org/donate or call 314-771-6121 to offer your help through fostering.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Standards: At North St. Louis County Staple Doughnut Cupboard, Customers Are Family
A Cop Targeted Women for 'Neanderthalling.' Wesley Bell Tried to Protect Him
Noto Sits Atop St. Louis-Area Food Scene with Stunning Italian Fare
St. Louis Standards: Cyrano's Has Been Serving Sweet Treats and Memories for 61 Years
Missouri and the Election Crisis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wayne Gretzky Has Moved to St. Louis (Again) and We are Pumped Read More

  2. A Cop Targeted Women for 'Neanderthalling.' Wesley Bell Tried to Protect Him Read More

  3. St. Louis Man Drowns After Trying to Swim Across the Mississippi Read More

  4. Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Available This Week in St. Charles Read More

  5. Free Flu Shots Offered This Weekend in St. Louis Area Through BJC Healthcare Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation