Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Eli Taylor's Stepfather Accused of Abuse Before 3-Year-Old's Death

Posted By on Tue, Oct 12, 2021 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge Tevin Branom is facing a murder charge in 3-year-old Eli Taylor's death. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Tevin Branom is facing a murder charge in 3-year-old Eli Taylor's death.

The stepfather of three-year-old Eli Taylor has been charged with second-degree murder in the child's death.

Officers and EMS responded on October 7 to the family's apartment in the 11400 block of Latonka Trail in Florissant. Eli was not breathing, and St. Louis County police say medics immediately noticed the boy's ribs were broken when they attempted CPR. They rushed Eli to a hospital, but he didn't survive.



Police say detectives questioned the stepfather, 21-year-old Tevin Branom, and he had no explanation for the boy's injuries, which included bruising and fatal abdominal trauma. Branom was the only adult in the apartment with Eli and three other kids, police say.

Eli and his siblings had only recently returned to the home. Police say the children were removed for eighteen months because of abuse allegations, which implicated Branom. The kids had been back only about a month when Eli was killed, according to a probable cause statement.

The other children are now in protective custody.

In addition to the murder charge, St. Louis County prosecutors issued a warrant accusing Branom of neglect of a child resulting in death. He is now being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Standards: At North St. Louis County Staple Doughnut Cupboard, Customers Are Family
A Cop Targeted Women for 'Neanderthalling.' Wesley Bell Tried to Protect Him
Noto Sits Atop St. Louis-Area Food Scene with Stunning Italian Fare
St. Louis Standards: Cyrano's Has Been Serving Sweet Treats and Memories for 61 Years
Missouri and the Election Crisis
Top Stories
Advertisement:
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wayne Gretzky Has Moved to St. Louis (Again) and We are Pumped Read More

  2. Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Available This Week in St. Charles Read More

  3. Missouri Health-Care Workers, Nurses Nationwide Facing Attacks Read More

  4. A Cop Targeted Women for 'Neanderthalling.' Wesley Bell Tried to Protect Him Read More

  5. Stray Rescue of St. Louis' Shelter Floods, Needs Help Today Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation