Monday, October 18, 2021

Weapons Charge Filed Against St. Louis Cop Accused of Sexual Molestation

Posted By on Mon, Oct 18, 2021 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Mark West, a St. Louis police officer, faces felony charges of child molestation. - COURTESY STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY SHERIFF
  • COURTESY STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY SHERIFF
  • Mark West, a St. Louis police officer, faces felony charges of child molestation.

A St. Louis cop was illegally carrying a set of brass knuckles when he was arrested last month at the police station on charges he sexually abused a young girl, according to court documents.

Officer Mark West, 54, of Ste. Genevieve now faces an additional misdemeanor of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.



West, a longtime St. Louis officer who's been with the department since 1994, was arrested in September on three felony charges of sexually molesting a child younger than twelve. Prosecutors in Ste. Genevieve County claimed in court documents that West repeatedly fondled a girl over the summer at a pool and lake in the county.

He was at the St. Louis police headquarters on September 20 when the Missouri State Highway Patrol showed up to arrest him in the Ste. Genevieve case. While West was waiting to be interviewed by troopers, he was discovered to be carrying the brass knuckles, according to a probable cause statement signed by St. Louis police internal affairs sergeant. Brass knuckles are illegal in Missouri. It was also a violation of department policy, which says officers are only allowed to carry authorized weapons.

West was booked the same day in Ste. Genevieve on the molestation charges, posted 10 percent of the $50,000 bond and was released.

On October 12, prosecutors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office filed the weapons charge against West. He was issued a criminal summons in that case. The weapons case was first spotted by independent journalist and livestreamer Heather De Mian.

As the RFT reported last month, watchdogs have complained multiple times about West to the department, citing Facebook posts that were racist and celebrated violence against police protesters.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
