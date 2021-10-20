Humane Society of Missouri Rescues Nearly 100 Dogs, Needs St. Louis' Support

Two days ago, 97 dogs were sitting at a formerly licensed breeder’s kennel in Hickory County. Today, they’re with the Humane Society of Missouri, and they need your help.
The animal shelter’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the dogs — which include all kinds of breeds from Border Collies to Standard Poodles — in coordination with the Missouri Attorney General’s office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture. With the influx of new pups, the shelter is in need of both monetary and in-kind donations.
In a Facebook
post, the Humane Society detailed they need blankets, towels, sheets, small dog beds and newspaper. The shelter added in a comment they could also accept dog toys. The organization also provided information about the new members of the shelter.
“Many puppies [are] as young as ten weeks old,” the post reads. “The rescue breeds include Collies, Standard Poodles, Shelties, Yorkies and others. The ages and conditions of the dogs differ greatly.”
Continuing, the shelter posted videos of the rescued pups along with the medical triage veterinarians were performing to check the health of each animal.
This is the second major rescue in recent months. After Hurricane Ida, the Humane Society of Missouri rescued 37 dogs
and brought them back to Missouri.
Donations of blankets, towels, beds or newspaper can be made at the shelter on 1201 Macklind Avenue. Donations can be made online at hsmo.org
or by phone at 314-951-1542.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.