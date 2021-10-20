Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Humane Society of Missouri Rescues Nearly 100 Dogs, Needs St. Louis' Support

Posted By on Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM


Two days ago, 97 dogs were sitting at a formerly licensed breeder’s kennel in Hickory County. Today, they’re with the Humane Society of Missouri, and they need your help.

The animal shelter’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the dogs — which include all kinds of breeds from Border Collies to Standard Poodles — in coordination with the Missouri Attorney General’s office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture. With the influx of new pups, the shelter is in need of both monetary and in-kind donations.
In a Facebook post, the Humane Society detailed they need blankets, towels, sheets, small dog beds and newspaper. The shelter added in a comment they could also accept dog toys. The organization also provided information about the new members of the shelter.



“Many puppies [are] as young as ten weeks old,” the post reads. “The rescue breeds include Collies, Standard Poodles, Shelties, Yorkies and others. The ages and conditions of the dogs differ greatly.”

Continuing, the shelter posted videos of the rescued pups along with the medical triage veterinarians were performing to check the health of each animal.

This is the second major rescue in recent months. After Hurricane Ida, the Humane Society of Missouri rescued 37 dogs and brought them back to Missouri.

Donations of blankets, towels, beds or newspaper can be made at the shelter on 1201 Macklind Avenue. Donations can be made online at hsmo.org or by phone at 314-951-1542.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
