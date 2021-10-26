Daniel Hill Is the RFT's New Managing Editor, Cheryl Baehr Becomes Food Editor

click to enlarge
Daniel Hill is ready to class up the Riverfront Times as our new managing editor.
Please allow me to introduce our new managing editor, a man of wealth and taste.
Local man of mystery Daniel Hill takes on the role after proving himself as a master of disguise
, longtime music editor, layoff-repelling force of nature
, culture editor, merciless political profiler
and former gubernatorial candidate
.
Behind the scenes, Daniel is a sharp and generous editor, to which many a freelancer and RFT
staffer can attest. He was listed on our masthead for many of the early pandemic months under the title "Hero in a Hotdog Suit," which was a little tongue-in-cheek, but he has played a huge role in helping us rebuild after COVID-19 hammered our business and many others.
He will now lead even more of our day-to-day operations. Prepare yourselves.
RFT food editor Cheryl Baehr.
Our longtime freelance food critic Cheryl Baehr is also moving into a bigger role here as our full-time food editor. Cheryl has been one of the most trusted voices in St. Louis' food scene for years. If you want to know if that much-hyped hotspot is worth the money or discover the lunch counter where a perfect meal awaits, she is the authority.
Along with being an elegant and incisive writer, she has also proven to be a dogged reporter
, taking on difficult issues in the food-and-drink industry at a time of upheaval
and reckoning
.
Cheryl's weekly reviews
will continue as well as her new (and instantly popular) St. Louis Standards
feature. But she'll also be building out what is, pound-for-pound, the metro area's best food section online and in print.
Together, Daniel and Cheryl make us better, and they will help me and the rest of team as we push to make this an even more ambitious outlet for reporting and storytelling. These are good days for RFT
readers, and we've got more to come as we continue to grow. Stay tuned.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
