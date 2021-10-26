Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The Big Mad: Schmitt Breaks Wind, Hawley Podcasts and Missouri Makes the Wrong Choice

Posted By and on Tue, Oct 26, 2021 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge Here's Josh Hawley and his wife, laying down what is surely one of the worst podcasts in history. - SCREENSHOT FROM THIS VIDEO
  • SCREENSHOT FROM THIS VIDEO
  • Here's Josh Hawley and his wife, laying down what is surely one of the worst podcasts in history.

Welcome back to the Big Mad, the RFT's weekly roundup of righteous rage! Because we know your time is short and your anger is hot:

Breakin’ Wind: Here’s a tip from a long, careful study: Politicians do some of their dumbest work while wearing windbreakers. Something about the combination of blue nylon and an official-looking logo emboldens the lamest of bureaucrats to act as if they’ve just kicked down the door of the Zodiac Killer’s apartment. Add some yellow block lettering on the back of said windbreaker and you’re in for some real mess. So when Eric Schmitt popped up more than 900 miles from Jefferson City in El Paso, Texas, wearing blue jeans and a jacket with “ATTORNEY GENERAL” on the back, you knew it was about to go down. Schmitt, who is currently losing a Republican primary for fellow windbreaker devotee Eric Greitens, appeared alongside Texas’ attorney general (who was at least in the right state) to demand that President Biden finish that border wall that Mexico was going to pay for. Schmitt says a border agent told him cartels have connections in Missouri, so yeah. Schmitt claims it wasn’t a campaign stunt, and if you doubt his sincerity, you can see him in a video montage posted to both his campaign and official Twitter accounts. There is Schmitt in all the poses of a serious and competent man: talking to real-life border agents, shaking hands with a border agent, walking with a border agent, arms crossed and nodding at a border agent, hands on hips while sitting in an SUV with a border agent. Still not impressed? In the video, Schmitt breaks down Biden’s refusal to act. “There’s money — $3.8 billion — appropriated for it. He refuses to actually spend it on a wall.” Refuses to spend $3.8 billion on a wall. Windbreaker Schmitt couldn't believe it.



Now This Is Podcasting: There’s something both sickly and sweet about the newest podcast on the block, This Is Life. Hosted by Missouri’s premiere seditionist, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, and his wife, attorney Erin Hawley, the show’s October 25 debut saw Hawley introducing the project with the caveat: “This isn’t really a podcast about politics.” Indeed, the 27-minute episode features hardly a shred of the stuff, aside from it being the backdrop to their cozy family dynamics. Instead, Hawley summarized the podcast’s theme as one of recognizing America’s “hour of need” — and what America needs, of course, is more Josh Hawley. Sure, he doesn't come out and say it, cloaking his rapacious side while waxing righteously about the need for people to treasure their families, “to live for the things that are going to last.” But the most telling part of This Is Life’s debut episode actually comes at the very end: In the last seconds, after the outro has already faded, a different voice comes on to clarify exactly what things Hawley is hoping to make last. The voice says: “Paid for by Josh Hawley for Senate.” That’s life, alright.

Candy Crushed: As Missourians, we are used to having horrible options (see: our U.S. Senate race) but for some reason, even when we have endless choices, some among us are still dead set on picking the worst fucking one possible. Yes, we’re talking about the fact that recent online shopping data shows that Missouri prefers purchasing, of all things, Milky Ways for their Halloween candies. This is unacceptable. If you’re buying Halloween candy to pass out to the children after they tell you a joke or whatever obstacle you make them jump through, and then you hand them one Milky Way, these kids fully get to TP your house. The size of a Milky Way in a Halloween-edition bag is equivalent to one Lego, and it’s definitely not worth freezing your ass off in the Missouri cold. These kids trek through miles and miles of neighborhoods in search of sweets — something they were robbed of last year, mind you — and all you’re going to hand them is a Milky Way, gone after one bite of chocolate-caramel disappointment? Why would you want that for the future of this nation? Why settle for a Milky Way when you can buy individual packs of M&Ms or Sour Patch Kids? When the night is done, you will have leftovers, that’s a guarantee. Do you want to overindulge in Milky Way bars? We didn’t think so. Do better for yourself, Missouri. Aim higher. Just for once, make the right fucking choice.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Enduring Mystery of the USS Inaugural and Its Missing Guns Read More

  2. Daniel Hill Is the RFT's New Managing Editor, Cheryl Baehr Becomes Food Editor Read More

  3. A Cop Targeted Women for 'Neanderthalling.' Wesley Bell Tried to Protect Him Read More

  4. Parson Doubles Down On Push To Prosecute Reporter Who Found Security Flaw in State Site Read More

  5. Humane Society of Missouri Rescues Nearly 100 Dogs, Needs St. Louis' Support Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation