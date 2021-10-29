Boom of Gunshots Interrupts Press Conference on Gun Violence in St. Louis

Shots fired. After this @tishaura took another question and then @MayorLucasKC on a walking tour of the neighborhood. #STL pic.twitter.com/kaIdJJl97L— Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) October 29, 2021
Kansas City mayor @QuintonLucasKC & @saintlouismayor were taking questions following a roundtable on gun violence when we heard what sounded like gun shots in Dutchtown. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ktTWZHNHev— Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) October 29, 2021
We saw Brother El with Cure Violence get on the phone and call his interrupter evening shift into work early right after the shots were fired. https://t.co/tRvEqAL2v1— Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) October 29, 2021
The sound of gunshots is a regular occurrence in too many areas of my city as well; something I grew to know from youth. Today’s shots reminded us of the reality so many of our sisters, brothers, and babies face each day and the need for change. https://t.co/ri6aH0vti3— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 29, 2021
