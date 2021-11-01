St. Louis County Executive Unveils Plan for Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

click to enlarge
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says children could receive their COVID-19 shots as early as Saturday.
The FDA recently approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to eleven years old for emergency use. With the final steps of the CDC’s approval
hopefully happening this week, Page says the county can be ready as early as this weekend.
The county executive says he doesn’t believe there will be any need for a mass vaccination site but cautioned that supply might be “tight” for a few weeks as the shots open up. The county health centers will hold evening hours twice a week in order to accommodate the influx of patients, as well as Saturday hours.
Page noted the age groups of children with the highest rate of transmission: Kids aged five to nine have a community transmission rate of 20.3 cases per 100,000 people. The second highest rate is kids ten to fourteen.
Page said the new child-sized doses will be ready at the four county library branches and three health centers. Page also mentioned that the county hopes to partner with school officials, and they have already begun working with pediatric offices to distribute the vaccine to patients.
Addressing kids in the five-to-nine cohort, Page said, “Children in this age group could be fully vaccinated by Christmas." He added that a successful vaccine rollout will “help us keep on the right trajectory for a very promising 2022.”
When the vaccine is approved, the county's website revivestl.com
will have the information on where to get the shots. Appointments and walk-ins will be welcome.
