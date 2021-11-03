Children Can Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine at Walgreens Beginning Saturday

click to enlarge
Just in time for the holiday season, Walgreens is ready to help kiddos get vaccinated. Beginning on November 6, the pharmacy will begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages five to eleven.
“Walgreens pharmacy team members have significant experience vaccinating children and adolescents, and are ready to immunize this newly eligible population safely and as quickly as possible,” Kevin Ban, the chief medical officer at Walgreens, said in a statement. “The COVID-19 vaccine is just as important to protect children as other routine immunizations are, and the expanded eligibility will help children stay in school safely and prevent severe illness due to COVID-19.”
Nationwide, Walgreens has given approximately 45 million COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a press release. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services authorized licensed pharmacists to provide recommended vaccinations to children ages three and older in 2020. Since then, a press release says over 300,000 children ages five to eleven have received a flu shot at Walgreens.
The pharmacy recommends and highly encourages appointments for the jab, and they are available on Saturdays, as well as during after school hours. Parents or guardians will have to confirm their child’s birthdate online to ensure they receive the correct vaccine. Kids can receive a flu shot at the same time as their COVID vaccine, and they’ll also be given activity sheets, stickers and a Tootsie Pop to help pass their fifteen minute waiting period.
St. Louis County announced its plan on getting children vaccinated
earlier this week. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the vaccine would be available at three health centers and four county library branches. Check revivestl.com
for more information.
Book your appointment online at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine
or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. The pharmacy says more appointments will become available as they receive additional vaccines.
