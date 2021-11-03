Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Children Can Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine at Walgreens Beginning Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge Kids above the age of five can now get both a flu and COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens. - FLICKR / @VACCINESTOCKPHOTOS

Just in time for the holiday season, Walgreens is ready to help kiddos get vaccinated. Beginning on November 6, the pharmacy will begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages five to eleven.

“Walgreens pharmacy team members have significant experience vaccinating children and adolescents, and are ready to immunize this newly eligible population safely and as quickly as possible,” Kevin Ban, the chief medical officer at Walgreens, said in a statement. “The COVID-19 vaccine is just as important to protect children as other routine immunizations are, and the expanded eligibility will help children stay in school safely and prevent severe illness due to COVID-19.”



Nationwide, Walgreens has given approximately 45 million COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a press release. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services authorized licensed pharmacists to provide recommended vaccinations to children ages three and older in 2020. Since then, a press release says over 300,000 children ages five to eleven have received a flu shot at Walgreens.

The pharmacy recommends and highly encourages appointments for the jab, and they are available on Saturdays, as well as during after school hours. Parents or guardians will have to confirm their child’s birthdate online to ensure they receive the correct vaccine. Kids can receive a flu shot at the same time as their COVID vaccine, and they’ll also be given activity sheets, stickers and a Tootsie Pop to help pass their fifteen minute waiting period.

St. Louis County announced its plan on getting children vaccinated earlier this week. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the vaccine would be available at three health centers and four county library branches. Check revivestl.com for more information.

Book your appointment online at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. The pharmacy says more appointments will become available as they receive additional vaccines.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coming Out in 1994 Nearly Cost Rodney Wilson His Teaching Job. Has Missouri Learned Anything? Read More

  2. In the Rush to Build the Next Napa Valley, What Happens to Augusta? Read More

  3. St. Louis County Executive Unveils Plan for Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19 Read More

  4. Hartmann:Eric Greitens Must Love His Latest Scandal Read More

  5. The Big Mad: Josh Hawley's Porn Theory, Halloween Fails and Parson's Favorite Media Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation