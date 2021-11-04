Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 4, 2021

From Ferguson to St. Louis: Twelve Miles and Seven Years

Posted By on Thu, Nov 4, 2021 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge Michael Brown Sr. with a portrait of his son in a scene from Ferguson Rises. - FERGUSON RISES
  • FERGUSON RISES
  • Michael Brown Sr. with a portrait of his son in a scene from Ferguson Rises.


On Saturday, November 6 my film, Ferguson Rises, will premiere at the Tivoli Theater as part of the 30th annual St Louis International Film Festival. Having spent so much time in and about St Louis over the last seven years, I can say its good to be home, this time with a completed film in hand.



You are no doubt familiar with the broad strokes of the Ferguson story. On August 9, 2014, a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager, Michael Brown Jr. His body lay in the middle of the street for four hours, most of those uncovered. The officer was not charged. Fanned by the flames of the resultant community protest, the Black Lives Matter movement was propelled into a global spotlight. In some jurisdictions, policies and procedures were changed, laws enacted and police body cameras became mandatory. And in Ferguson, the complexion — literally and figuratively — of both the city council and police force changed dramatically. And yet, seven years later, in St. Louis and in municipalities across the country, it’s back to the future as the violence continues, cities dwell in division and our citizens remain angry and afraid, yet hopeful for change.

Ferguson Rises is very much the story of Michael Brown Sr. who, in the face of such a great and piercing loss, chose to find purpose in his pain, supporting other families who have lost loved ones, and using his platform to help them transform their lives and heal their communities. In short, with intention, determination and love, Michael Brown Sr. found a pathway to healing by finding purpose in his pain.

Ultimately Ferguson Rises is about empathy. We sit with a grieving father, with police officers, with community members who are outraged at this murder and with community members who are angry at protesters. We see that they are all human, and ultimately, they are capable of reconsideration, healing and growth and that we may have something to learn from each other.

The simple truth is that, in most communities, our experiences and perspectives are so different. Black, white, brown, or blue, the world looks very different depending on the lens through which it is viewed. We need to embrace and value our differences and celebrate our individuality and uniqueness with understanding and acceptance. That is the foundational understanding on which this great society is built.

I believe Ferguson Rises represents a unique opportunity for cities across the United States to stand arm-in-arm with the citizens of Ferguson to acknowledge their own racial challenges, declare their shared humanity and publicly and empathically pronounce their commitment to do better. Injustice and cruelty must ultimately answer to the greater forces of love and compassion.

We can’t end racism in America, but we can dial it down and, in the process, make our communities better and safer places to live for our children and ourselves. It all begins with a little understanding and reflection. Please join me on November 6.

click to enlarge Mobolaji Olambiwonnu, director and producer, of Ferguson Rises. - COURTESY FERGUSON RISES
  • COURTESY FERGUSON RISES
  • Mobolaji Olambiwonnu, director and producer, of Ferguson Rises.

Mobolaji Olambiwonnu, a veteran director and filmmaker, produced and directed Ferguson Rises, which won the audience award at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and will be featured on PBS’ Independent Lens in November.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coming Out in 1994 Nearly Cost Rodney Wilson His Teaching Job. Has Missouri Learned Anything? Read More

  2. In the Rush to Build the Next Napa Valley, What Happens to Augusta? Read More

  3. Children Can Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine at Walgreens Beginning Saturday Read More

  4. Rev. Darryl Gray Wins Right to Jury Trial in 4-Year-Old Police Abuse Case Read More

  5. The Big Mad: Josh Hawley's Porn Theory, Halloween Fails and Parson's Favorite Media Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation