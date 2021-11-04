St. Louis City Joins Forces With Local Schools to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID-19

click to enlarge
Now that the FDA has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to eleven, the next step is actually getting your child vaccinated. Walgreens began accepting appointments yesterday
, while St. Louis County will be able to vaccinate children
at county library branches next week
; meanwhile, St. Louis city unveiled its plan today.
Accompanied today by St. Louis Public Schools superintendent Kelvin Adams and the City of Saint Louis Department of Health director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Mayor Tishaura Jones urged parents to get their children vaccinated. The city will be partnering with local schools and healthcare centers to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the newly eligible age group.
“Pediatric vaccination is the key to protecting our children, protecting our schools, and protecting our communities,” Jones said in a press release. “I made sure my son was vaccinated to make sure he can keep learning in-person and do the things he loves. Getting our kids vaccinated helps us keep our schools open, safe, and healthy while protecting families this holiday season.”
Locations the city has partnered with to get your child vaccinated include The Regional Health Commission, Affinia, CARESTL, BJC, Glennon and SSM, all of which have multiple locations. The city also has a partnership with St. Louis Public Schools; two vaccination clinics will be held at Gateway Middle School (1200 North Jefferson Avenue)
on November 13 and on December 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Older children and city residents can also get vaccinated here, with residents receiving a $100 gift card after their first dose.
“We must host children where they are most comfortable: schools, their primary care physicians or healthcare systems and the community groups that have earned their trust,” Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis said in a statement.
Davis added in the press release that the city must be “considerate of times outside of school and work: after hours and weekends,” which their plan directly addresses. Adams said in a statement that vaccination is the “best path to some semblance of normalcy,” and he encourages anyone with an eligible child to get vaccinated.
More clinics and partnerships are planned, so residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the department of health’s website
.
