Celebrate World Vasectomy Day with a Quick Snip-Snip at Planned Parenthood

World Vasectomy Day is this month and Planned Parenthood is celebrating the holiday by offering up some free vasectomies and helping to get the word out about the easy, uncomplicated procedure.
If you have testicles and would no longer like to be fertile, let Planned Parenthood of St. Louis (4251 Forest Park Avenue, 314-531-7526)
take all of your worries away.
Maybe you already have kids and don’t want any more. Maybe you enjoy sleeping in and disposable income and you don’t ever want to have wee ones. Maybe you’re a freak and you’re just into elective procedures? Whatever your motivation, rest assured that your reasons won’t be questioned like they are when people with ovaries want to end their fertility
.
On Thursday, November 11, representatives from World Vasectomy Day will be at the Planned Parenthood location at 4251 Forest Park Avenue in the Central West End with their mobile unit to provide information about the simple “no scalpel” procedure. It’s like a food truck for your balls! What a world.
They’re also giving out a limited number of vasectomies free for patients without insurance, but we just called Planned Parenthood and those slots are already taken. Bummer.
The good news, though, is that Planned Parenthood does vasectomies all the time! The cost is practically nothing compared to raising a child and they even take insurance, too.
You can stop by the truck or call Planned Parenthood for more information at 314-531-7526. You may also visit PlannedParenthood.org
to find out more about the procedure or to book your appointment online.
