COVID-19 Testing Site Now Open in Grand Center, No Out-of-Pocket Cost

click to enlarge
-
screengrab via Google Maps
-
They accept insurance, but for those without insurance they say “no one will be turned away.”
There is now an easy way to get a COVID-19 test right in the heart of Grand Center.
Many St. Louisans visit the area to take in events at the Kranzberg Arts Foundation or to see a world-class show at The Fabulous Fox, but hot spots now require a vaccination card or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter.
Located on the second floor at 3526 Washington Avenue, this testing site operated by Nomi Health now offers antigen and PCR testing. The site advertises “no out-of-pocket cost” and they accept insurance, but for those without insurance they say “no one will be turned away.”
The clinic is right next door to KDHX and is presented with support from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Grand Center, Inc., who help to sponsor the site in an effort to keep their businesses full and their patrons safe.
"Easy access to free Covid testing has been a hindrance to our arts community both on the artist and patron side throughout the pandemic. This new testing site is just one more step in bringing our arts economy back to thriving," said Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.
The testing site is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from noon until 8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. If you have any questions, give the local call center a ring between 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. any day of the week at 314-673-8309.
Scheduling your test couldn’t be easier, just visit testing.nomihealth.com/signup/mo
and choose your preferred time slot.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.