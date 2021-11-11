Children's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Available This Weekend

click to enlarge
We get it — you’re a parent, you’re busy, trying to balance all you can into your kiddo’s schedule, but you want to get them vaccinated against COVID-19. There are plenty of opportunities this weekend to get your kiddo the COVID-19 shot this weekend.
SSM Health offers five different drive-thru vaccine clinics on November 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. These clinics are for children ages five to eleven; appointments are required and can be made by calling 314-955-9600.
St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, located at 6420 Clayton Road, has a drive-thru clinic on the ground level of their parking garage by accessing west of the intersection at Bellevue and Ethel. Two SSM Health Medical Groups will host drive thru clinics, as well; one in Florissant at 1120 Shackelford Road and one in Sappington at 30 Ronnie’s Plaza. St. Charles County has two of its own clinics: St. Joseph Hospital in the parking lot at 400 First Capitol Drive and one at the SSM Health Medical Group at 1601 Wentzville Parkway.
St. Louis County also has one vaccination clinic available at John C. Murphy Health Center, located at 6121 N Hanley Road #2003, on November 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone above the age of five can get a shot, with parents or guardians receiving a $100 gift card after their child is vaccinated. You can view the list of vaccination clinics on the county’s website at revivestl.com
.
St. Louis City also has opportunities this weekend to get kids vaccinated. Ages five and up are welcome, and gift cards are available for parents or guardians, as well. One takes place at Gateway Middle School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through a partnership of St. Louis Public Schools and the city
. The O’Fallon Park Rec-Plex at 4343 W Florissant vaccinates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Sunday, November 14, Lifewise STL at 1321 S 11th Street is the last clinic of the weekend, providing the shot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.