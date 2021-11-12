Update: Police Seek Murder Charge in Bomber O'Brien's Hit-and-Run

-
Bomber O'Brien's in Tower Grove South.
One person is dead and another injured after a Friday morning fight at Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill turned into a deadly hit-and-run.
The incident involved a total of five victims and four suspects, though so far only one is in custody: Late Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced it had arrested 26-year-old William Warden, and will be seeking charges on first-degree murder, armed criminal action and assault.
In a press release, the department said it would be seeking assault charges against the remaining three suspects, though none have yet been identified.
According to a police incident report, officers were initially called to the south St. Louis drinking establishment shortly after midnight on Friday, "wherein two victims were struck by a vehicle after an altercation between several subjects."
During the fight, police said the suspects entered a Chevrolet Cruze and "intentionally struck" multiple people with the vehicle: One man, 54-year-old James Wors of Oakville, was killed. Another was was taken to the hospital "suffering from fractures and abrasions," while the third was treated for injuries at the hospital and released. The two other victims did not require medical attention, police said.
While the city police's Homicide Division and Accident Reconstruction teams investigate the case, local news stations reported some additional information about the deadly incident: Citing a lieutenant at the scene, KSDK reported
that the altercation involved two bar employees that then moved out outside and into the street. Fox-2's Jason Maxwell
tweeted from the scene that the victims were "intentionally struck after an argument."
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department located the Cruze involved in the collision a few blocks away from the establishment and arrested three suspects in the area. Warden later turned himself in.
Editor's note: The story was updated after publication to include details of Warden's arrest and additional information about the incident released by SLMPD.
