Total Access Urgent Care Opens COVID-19 Testing Centers Across St. Louis

now has three rapid testing centers open across the St. Louis area for people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Urgent care locations have been packed to the maximum since the start of the pandemic. We looked deep into this issue in a Riverfront Times cover story
back in September and found then that many local urgent care locations were all booked up before they even opened for the day.
In order to take some pressure off of their urgent care locations and to open up some appointment slots, Total Access Urgent Care has opened locations in Ellisville, Kirkwood and St. Peters just for COVID-19 rapid testing and giving out flu shots. (Do not visit these locations if you need immediate health care, these spots are open only
for COVID-19 testing and flu shots.)
Many people need to get a test before they travel or attend a concert or sporting event. Other people need to get a test before they head back into work or school. And some smart people will get a test before gathering this holiday season just to make sure they’re keeping their loved ones as safe as possible. Whatever your reason, Total Access Urgent Care will hook you up.
Testing locations are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and two of them are open every day of the week. TAUC offers on-site rapid antigen tests (Quidel QuickVue SARS), on-side rapid molecular tests (Abbot ID NOW) and send-out RT-PCR tests (with results available in 24 to 48 hours).
Visit totalaccessurgentcare.com/locations
for more information or to choose your location and book your appointment.
