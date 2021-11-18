Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Missouri Gets a Little Earthquake, as a (Terrifying) Treat

Posted By on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge A seismograph taken from a sensor near Broseley (in green) recorded a November 17 earthquake. - NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • A seismograph taken from a sensor near Broseley (in green) recorded a November 17 earthquake.

A minor earthquake with an epicenter near Poplar Bluff struck Missouri Wednesday night and sent tremors that were felt across much the state, including more than 100 miles away in metro St. Louis.

Registered as a magnitude 4.0 by U.S. Geological survey, the quake's occurrence in the New Madrid seismic zone drew immediate reactions online. The Missouri Department of Public Safety stated Thursday that there was no recorded damage beyond "some reports of pictures being knocked of walls."



The U.S. Geological Survey is already collecting data on the extent of the earthquake's reach. So far, around 4,600 people reported feeling the effects, some as far as away as Texas and West Virginia.

Though the earthquake was relatively minor, that didn't make the experience any less scary for those near the epicenter.

"I live in Poplar Bluff," one Twitter user wrote in a reply to a tweeted alert by the National Weather Service. "I heard a loud boom followed by lots of shaking, then a smaller boom with less shaking. Whole thing lasted about 5 seconds but it was scary. Thought my house was going to collapse."

Another user responded, "That's exactly what happened to me! Heard a noise, and then thought my house was gonna come crashing in on me, stuff was falling off the walls, I thought a tornado had snuck up on me!"

The quake is drawing interest from scientists and researchers. In a Twitter thread, Celeste Labedz, a Ph.D candidate and environmental seismologist at Caltech, noted that Wednesday featured a second earthquake of similar magnitude striking California — but, unlike the widely-felt quake in Missouri, the effects of the West Coast quake were concentrated around the epicenter.

The key difference, Labedz wrote, is the age of the rocks in the different regions of the country:

"The rocks in the west are young and restless, broken up by tons of faults, which means seismic waves bounce around and dampen out before they can get very far," she tweeted. "In contrast, the rocks in the east are old and chill, so they transmit waves more efficiently over longer distances."


Wednesday's seismic activity is a reminder that while Missourians rarely feel earthquakes, they're happening practically all the time thanks to the New Madrid seismic zone: In 1811, the area was wracked with major earthquakes registering between 7 and 8 in magnitude. In 1990, a self-proclaimed climatologist infamously predicted that a similarly destructive quake would once again strike the region on December 3 of that year — only to be proven wrong.

That doesn't mean a future earthquake of damaging scale is impossible — but it's not clear when such another major quake would strike. Scientists continue to study the region's seismic activity, so, if you felt Wednesday's earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey waiting to hear from you.
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Andy Neiman Was a Comet Flashing Through the Darkness Read More

  2. Hartmann: Mike Parson Embraces Welfare — For Anti-Vaxxers Read More

  3. The Big Mad: COVID Cats, Crooked Cops and Cancel Culture's Cannon Colleagues Read More

  4. St. Louis County Councilmen Propose 'Vehicle Prowling' Laws Read More

  5. 'An Activist in Congress': Cori Bush Launches Re-Election Campaign Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation