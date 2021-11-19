VIDEO: Adam Wainwright Spotted Serving Food at Vigil Outside Ahmaud Arbery Trial

The Cardinals have the best players in the league. This is undisputed, but, if you need proof, look no further than pitcher Adam Wainwright.
We’re not talking scores or averages, but about how our players are consistently giving back and caring about their community; this week, Wainwright is back in his hometown of Brunswick, Georgia, where he's been spotted serving food to those standing vigil outside the Ahmaud Arbery trial
.
The trial takes place in Glenn County, where Wainwright is from, and has gone on for over a week now
. A jury is deliberating over murder charges for three men who in early 2020 chased the unarmed Arbery in a truck while he was out for a jog, eventually confronting and killing him. The incident was partially caught on camera, sparking outrage at the long delay in bringing felony charges against the three men, who claim they acted in self-defense.
Georgians are standing vigil outside the courthouse as they await the jury’s verdict. In the video, taken on November 18, you see Wainwright shoulder to shoulder with other workers at the food stand and talking and joking with a woman about his childhood. Wainwright tweeted
that it was a “great time spent today with great people.”
Others praised Wainwright for his act of service, including members of Cardinal Nation saying there is “no better person in the MLB” and that they’re “proud he’s a Redbird.”
Wainwright also is the founder of nonprofit organization Big League Impact
. The nonprofit raises money for various causes, such as food insecurity, education and donations to social justice efforts like Arch City Defenders.
