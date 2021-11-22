Facing 10 Years In Prison, Ex-St. Louis Cop Sentenced to 12 Months

click to enlarge
DOYLE MURPHY
Dustin Boone walks to the federal courthouse in St. Louis in June 2021.
Ex-St. Louis cop Dustin Boone was sentenced today to one year in federal prison in the beating of a Black colleague, whom he mistook for a protester.
The sentence handed down by Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Webber was lower even than the 26 months requested by Boone's attorneys and a sharp departure from the ten years recommended by prosecutors and federal guidelines.
Boone was convicted
in June of a federal felony for depriving Detective Luther Hall of his civil rights. His sentence includes three years of supervised release and an order to repay $6,900 in restitution.
In 2017, Boone was part of the police department's Civil Disobedience Team, better known as the "riot police." He and hundreds of other officers deployed that September to quell protests against police brutality after another ex-cop, Jason Stockley, was acquitted of murder in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.
Officers responded with force, unloading on protesters with pepper balls and tear gas in what a federal judge later described as an "arbitrary and retaliatory fashion to punish protesters for voicing criticism of police or recording police conduct." Police also conducted mass arrests, after which dozens of people reported being maced and beaten
even as they followed officers' commands.
Detective Luther Hall, who was working undercover, was one of hundreds of people arrested during the demonstrations. He was working undercover, posing as a protester, when heavily armored officers in Boone's unit swarmed him. Hall later reported being beaten "like Rodney King."
Boone has admitted he kneeled on Hall's back and pinned his head to the pavement during the attack but has insisted he never hit the detective and only piled on after the beating was underway.
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Luther Hall, center, speaks with his attorney Lynette Petruska outside of the federal courthouse on November 22, 2021.
During trial, prosecutors revealed a series of disturbing text messages sent by Boone that included racist slurs and gleeful descriptions of beating and humiliating people during and outside of the protests.
In an example from April 19, 2017, he texted other officers to brag that he and another officer had tasered a suspected car thief in the head.
"Dude caught a tampering 1st, resisting stealing of a motor vehicle out of the county and a TASER to the fuckin dome?" Boone wrote, adding, "Caught him in some THICK over grow in a side vacant lot, there was nobody around except me. Shaw, shithead and god... he is at the hospital now... poor guy."
Encouraged by at least one other officer on the text thread, Boone added, "Hahaha we made him tell the other officers on scene that he is a pussy! Hahaha he was puking on himself while EMS was looking at him and saying 'I'm a pussy, in a pussy.' And crying...... it was the greatest moment of my short career! Lol."
The shocking messages were often sent to fellow officers but also members of his own family. Boone's stepfather, Anthony Boone, retired as a sergeant in 2020 after 30 years on the force. He, his wife and Boone's sister wrote letters to the judge
ahead of Monday's sentencing arguing, Boone wasn't the violent racist portrayed by prosecutors. Prosecutors responded by revealing the family's own racist messages from Boone's toxic group texts.
"The zoo keepers cut off the supply of bananas and they are PISSED," Anthony Boone texted
as protesters gathered in the streets after the Stockley verdict.
Anthony Boone claimed in his letter that he was friends with Hall, and that later gave his stepson the detective's cell phone number so he could apologize. The Ethical Society of Police, an organization primarily comprising Black officers, called the claim "smoke and mirrors" to deflect responsibility.
"If Dustin Boone felt so bad, we ask again, why did he take the case to trial instead of accepting his punishment?" ESOP said in an email. "Why didn’t Dustin Boone take full responsibility for his actions? Why didn’t Dustin Boone treat Luther Hall like a human being instead of an animal? The claim of 'Friends' was just that a claim to use in defense of his son. Why would the claim be made public now instead of at the beginning of the case? These are questions that will probably go unanswered."
Boone and four other city police officers were eventually indicted in the attack on Hall. Ex-officer Randy Hays pleaded guilty and admitted bludgeoning Hall with a baton and kicking him. Bailey Colletta, who was dating Hays, also pleaded guilty, admitting she lied to a grand jury as part of the attempted coverup.
Hays, who testified against Boone at his first trial, was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison. Colletta got two days behind bars and probation.
Officer Steven Korte was acquitted, and jurors split on charges against ex-officer Christopher Myers during two trials, acquitting him of one charge and failing to reach a decision on another. He's expected to plea to a misdemeanor rather than face a third trial.
Hall settled a civil lawsuit against the city for $5 million. He is still seeking materials gathered during the investigation as he continues to pursue a civil suit against individual officers, including Boone. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Webber ruled that some of those materials, including full transcripts of witness testimony to the grand jury, will remain sealed.
