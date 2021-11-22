St. Louis Hosts Town Hall to Inform Parents About Kids' COVID-19 Vaccine

Over two million children have been vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, with Missouri having about eight percent of its children ages five to eleven vaccinated, according to the CDC. Kids can get their COVID-19 vaccines at places like Walgreens and CVS, and both the city and county have hosted and continue to host several clinics to help increase the vaccination rate.
Please join us for a Pediatric CoVID-19 vaccine town hall discussion on Monday, November 22, at 6 p.m. to help parents, caregivers, and families understand the data, and navigate decisions.— CityofSTLDOH (@CityofSTLDOH) November 17, 2021
Pre-register for the Zoom link here: https://t.co/URSlzPtmkv
Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/9cAtxdeSvY
