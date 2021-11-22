Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, November 22, 2021

St. Louis Hosts Town Hall to Inform Parents About Kids' COVID-19 Vaccine

Posted By on Mon, Nov 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge Get your questions about the kids' COVID-19 vaccine answered tonight. - FLICKR / @VACCINESTOCKPHOTOS

The city of St. Louis hosts a town hall tonight to answer parents’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids ages five to eleven. Parents are invited to ask questions, share comments or concerns and learn more about the shot.

“We want to make sure parents are provided the most accurate and up-to-date information on the proven safety of the COVID-19 vaccine,” director of health for the city of St. Louis Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis says in a press release. “The Department of Health is hosting this event to make sure parents have an opportunity to receive accurate information based upon available scientific data and get their questions answered.”



The virtual event will start at 6 p.m. and will have Hlatshwayo Davis and City of St. Louis Department of Health commissioner Dr. Fredrick Echols as moderators. Mayor Tishaura Jones is expected to open the event, saying in a press release that this is an “important opportunity for parents to have their questions answered.”

Echols adds this event is an opportunity for the Department of Health to receive "firsthand information" from residents about their vaccine knowledge, beliefs, motivations and perceptions, as well as gauge the potential and actual barriers to receiving the vaccine.
Over two million children have been vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, with Missouri having about eight percent of its children ages five to eleven vaccinated, according to the CDC. Kids can get their COVID-19 vaccines at places like Walgreens and CVS, and both the city and county have hosted and continue to host several clinics to help increase the vaccination rate.

Registration for the town hall is required and can be done on eventbrite.com. There is no cost to attend.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
