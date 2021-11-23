Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Missouri Judge Rules Local COVID-19 Orders Unconstitutional

Posted By on Tue, Nov 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge A judge's ruling has thrown local health orders (like the mask mandate in St Louis City) into question. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • A judge's ruling has thrown local health orders (like the mask mandate in St Louis City) into question.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green on Tuesday ruled that health orders designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 that were issued by local health departments violated the Missouri Constitution.



At issue in the case were regulations issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services allowing directors of local health agencies to issue orders, such as closure of businesses.

In an 18-page order, Green wrote that DHSS unconstitutionally granted too much power to individual local health officials and directors. The state in effect bypassed the only entities under Missouri law granted the authority to issue these types of health orders, Green wrote, which includes county commissions, county councils and certain county health boards.

“Missouri law also provides for criminal punishment for violation of a public health law adopted by a county council or county commission,” Green wrote.

The case, Green wrote, was about whether DHSS regulations can “abolish representative government in the creation of public health laws, and whether it can authorize closure of a school or assembly based on the unfettered opinion of an unelected official.

“This court finds it cannot.”

Green said all existing health orders issued unilaterally by local health authorities are “null and void.”

A spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, whose office defended DHSS in the lawsuit, said in an email to The Independent that “we’re aware of the court’s ruling and are prepared to enforce compliance with the court’s order across the state.”

Ben Brown, owner of a St. Louis County restaurant and candidate for state Senate, was involved in the lawsuit, which was filed last year. He issued a statement saying that it was time to “make masks optional, end needless quarantines of Missouri’s children and go back to living productive lives while allowing individuals the freedom to choose how and when they interact with others based on each person’s or family’s personal decisions.”

Mask requirements currently remain in place in St. Louis and St. Louis County. The Jackson County Legislature voted to end its requirement earlier this month, and the mandate in Kansas City ended Nov. 5 except for schools and school buses.

Green’s ruling comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in Missouri are beginning to tick upwards again after weeks of decline.

The state reported 1,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, with a seven-day average of 1,588 a day. That’s 12.6 percent higher than the previous week and 63% higher than one month ago. Missouri health officials have deemed 24 counties in Missouri as COVID-19 hot spots because of increasing numbers of people infected with the disease.

More than 15,000 Missourians have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Tags: , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Facing 10 Years In Prison, Ex-St. Louis Cop Sentenced to 12 Months Read More

  2. Kim Gardner Defends Her Office — and Meets a Fan Read More

  3. VIDEO: Adam Wainwright Spotted Serving Food at Vigil Outside Ahmaud Arbery Trial Read More

  4. Andy Neiman Was a Comet Flashing Through the Darkness Read More

  5. St. Louis May Get to Keep Millions to Help First Responders — If These Two Can Get Along Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation