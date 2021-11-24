Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

St. Louis Settles Rams Lawsuit for $790 Million; No Expansion Team

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 10:35 AM

It may not be football related, but St. Louis Rams fans have a reason to cheer today. - STEVE TRUESDELL
  • STEVE TRUESDELL
  • It may not be football related, but St. Louis Rams fans have a reason to cheer today.

St. Louis has reached a settlement with billionaire and cursed embodiment of human greed Stan Kroenke, avoiding what could have been a dramatic and messy civil trial for a reported sum of $790 million.

News of the settlement was first reported Wednesday morning by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. While sports commentators and legal analysts have spent months picking over the crumbs of the case, arguably the most tantalizing and polarizing term of the possible settlement — an NFL expansion team — is not part of the deal.



Citing "sources with direct knowledge," the Post-Dispatch's Joel Currier and Ben Frederickson report that it's not clear how the settlement will be split between Kroenke and the Los Angeles Rams.

Filed in 2017, the lawsuit had been scheduled for January, with the stakes of the legal proceedings thought to approach the billions of dollars — something Kroenke was willing to throw his NFL buddies under the bus to avoid.

In its report Wednesday, the Post-Dispatch notes:
At the heart of the case was not what turned out to be the yearslong quest of Kroenke to move the team, some of which was happening in plain sight due to the regrettable lease the region gave the team upon its initial arrival from Los Angeles; or a trail of lies told by Rams executive Kevin Demoff along the way. Rather, it was the league’s insistence, from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to former league executive Eric Grubman, that a strict following of the relocation guidelines, which were established in 1984 in response to court recommendation to the NFL to avoid antitrust liability, would give St. Louis a fair chance to keep its team.

As it turned out, Kroenke and the NFL had no intention of giving St. Louis its fair shot to retain its Super Bowl-winning team. And now, it seems, they're going to pay dearly for it.

In a statement released this afternoon, St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones called the settlement a "historic agreement" which "closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process."

The statement noted that the City, St. Louis County and Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (which owns the Rams' former stadium, now called the Dome at America's Center) are "still determining how settlement funds will be allocated" and that more updates will be provided "as they become avaiable."

For more on this developing story and the details of the settlement negotiation, check out the Post-Dispatch's reporting.

This story was updated after publication to add a statement from St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Judge Rules Local COVID-19 Orders Unconstitutional Read More

  2. Kim Gardner Defends Her Office — and Meets a Fan Read More

  3. The St. Louis Entrepreneurs Who Opened in the Pandemic Read More

  4. Facing 10 Years In Prison, Ex-St. Louis Cop Sentenced to 12 Months Read More

  5. A Very Special Big Mad: Teaching Bad Cops a Terrible Lesson Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation