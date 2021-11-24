Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

This Cheap Test Can Keep Your Family Safe This Holiday Season

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 6:05 AM

click to enlarge The star of the holiday season. - JAIME LEES
  • JAIME LEES
  • The star of the holiday season.

Nobody wants to be the person who brought COVID-19 to the holiday party and killed grandma.

Lucky for us, there are many ways to avoid passing the virus on to our family and most treasured friends this holiday season.



Masks and vaccinations are the top two choices for protecting yourself, but at-home COVID-19 tests can go a long way to making sure your loved ones are protected and your gatherings are as safe as they can be during these sketchy times.

Simple, cheap COVID-19 tests like the BinaxNOW give users quick results and great peace of mind.

The CDC says that a person with COVID-19 “is considered infectious starting two days before they develop symptoms” and that symptoms might start as late as fourteen days after exposure to the virus. This is why COVID-19 is so difficult to track and to tame, because people walk around with it not knowing they have it.

Everybody knows not to bring a hacking cough to the dinner table, but sniffles and minor fevers can be hard to gauge for safety. Some people have asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, too, which means that they never show any signs that they’ve been infected, even though they’re still contagious.

Over-the-counter tests catch cases like these before they spread and result in more sickness in your family home.

Sold nationwide at Walgreens, CVS, RiteAid and other major retailers, these simple nose swab tests come in packs of two and are priced at less than $24. That means that each test is just $12. And if you use the CVS 40% off coupon (available regularly to people who have signed up for a free CVS CarePass account), the price for each test then becomes just $7.20.

That’s a small price to pay for peace of mind and it’s a steal when compared to the potential cost of a hospitalization, doctor visits, time away from work or even just a bottle of some simple sick people medicine like Tylenol.

All it takes is just $7, a quick swab and fifteen minutes and you can keep your entire family safe and alive this holiday season. What a great gift.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
