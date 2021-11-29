Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 29, 2021

St. Louis City Libraries Offer Free WiFi Hotspots to Residents in Need

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis Public Library, Central Branch. - PHOTO VIA FLICKR/VALERIE

St. Louis residents who need Internet in their homes but can’t afford it can head to St. Louis Public Library branches for help. The St. Louis Public Library recently purchased 4,000 hotspots that are available for those in need. Families can check out the hotspots and keep them until June 30, 2022.

Hotspots are small, pocket-sized WiFi devices that individuals can use anywhere; the devices can connect up to fifteen smartphones, computers or tablets to the internet. The library was able to acquire the devices through the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal program that helps libraries and schools provide internet connectivity to communities.



"The Internet is essential for access to government and community resources, employment opportunities, and knowledge, and many still lack that access," Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a press release. "St. Louis Public Library has always sought to break down barriers within our communities, and by providing hotspots to those that need it most they are continuing that tradition. I am grateful for their dedication to helping families overcome the technological divide."

The St. Louis Public Library offers one hotspot per family and does not count outstanding fees against library cardholders looking to reserve a hotspot.

Waller McGuire, CEO of St. Louis Public Library, said the pandemic made clear the Internet is “no longer a luxury, but a lifeline.” McGuire added that the digital divide is a painful challenge for much of St. Louis, but providing the hotspots will let thousands of St. Louisans take a solution home.

Many of the hotspots are still available since the program was announced last week, a spokesperson for the library confirmed to the RFT. Those wanting to check out the devices must be a St. Louis City resident without Internet access who needs WiFi for educational purposes. Individuals must also already have or sign up for a library card when they visit one of the sixteen St. Louis Public Library branches to check out a hotspot.


Visit slpl.org for more information.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: St. Louis Picks Off Some NFL Mogul Money Read More

  2. Alden Capital, Known for Gutting Newspapers, Eyes Post-Dispatch Read More

  3. Sam Page Pushes Against Health Order Ruling Amid Omicron Variant News Read More

  4. St. Louis Settles Rams Lawsuit for $790 Million; No Expansion Team Read More

  5. The St. Louis Entrepreneurs Who Opened in the Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation