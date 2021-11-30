Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The Big Mad: Unreal Meal Deals, Vulture Capitalists and a Miscarriage of Missouri Justice

Posted By and on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge If Alden Global Capital goes through with its plan to purchase Lee Enterprises, it would deal a devastating blow to the news landscape in St. Louis - TRAVIS PITTS
  • TRAVIS PITTS
  • If Alden Global Capital goes through with its plan to purchase Lee Enterprises, it would deal a devastating blow to the news landscape in St. Louis

Welcome back to the Big Mad, the RFT's weekly roundup of righteous rage! Because we know your time is short and your anger is hot:

The Less You Know: Anyone worried that the citizenry around these parts is too well-informed should rejoice that Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund that is evil even by hedge fund standards, has declared its intentions to buy Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. If the past is prologue, an Alden-owned Post-Dispatch would be gutted and sold for parts. A neutered Post-Dispatch will be a boon for the sort of corruption, self-dealing and coverups that this city already has plenty of. Last week, one Post-Dispatch reporter told the RFT, "This is like having the grim reaper show up at your city’s door.” That is an understatement. Lee Enterprises publishes more than 70 daily newspapers in more than 25 states. So, in fact, there are several dozen grim reapers knocking on the doors of cities and towns, everywhere from Culpeper, Virginia, to Wahoo, Nebraska, to Napa, California. At least in St. Louis, we're not alone. Cold comfort indeed.



Lies TikTok Told Us: The setup was just plausible enough: On November 15, Springfield-area TikTok star Kyle Scheele released a video chronicling a “reverse heist” in which he and his friends designed and smuggled a giant cardboard cutout, featuring himself and advertising a non-existent “Kyle Scheele Meal,” into a Kum & Go gas station chain. But then! Kum & Go loved the bit so much they went ahead and actually offered the meal — a twelve-ounce Red Bull and a pizza sandwich — in a seemingly organic embrace of the viral moment. Only, it wasn’t: After receiving fluffy writeups in the Springfield News-Leader and USA Today, Adweek revealed the more complicated origin of the supposed viral prank, including the involvement of Kum & Go’s marketing division in planning its rollout. On Monday, Scheele released an apology to his 3.1 million followers, saying, “In retrospect, I should have been upfront and told you about it.” It’s understandable why many former fans aren’t taking Scheele’s contrition at face value: Playing with truth, constructing “real” moments, hiding coordination and monetary investment — these are dangerous building blocks in an era where truth, especially on the internet, is under attack. It’s also a truly bad look for the reporters and newspapers who blithely took the bit and turned it into news. Scheele has oodles of influencer charisma, but here he’s just a bad actor — and we have enough of those already.

Her Honor, St. Louis’ Shame: On November 30, St. Louis-born phenomenon Josephine Baker became the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor by being inducted into the French Pantheon. Baker’s life spanned roles of entertainer, beauty icon, World War II spy and civil rights activist — but even as the world honors her, it's important to remember the overt racism that drove her to find a new home in Europe. Baker’s childhood included the murderous horror of the 1917 East St. Louis Race Riot, and, when she returned to St. Louis in 1952, she refused to perform in protest of her racially segregated audiences: “I ran away from home. I ran away from St. Louis,” she explained in a speech during the visit, “because of that terror of discrimination, that horrible beast which paralyzes one's very soul and body.” Generations later, St. Louis is still struggling to overcome that legacy of discrimination — and to be a city that Baker would be proud of.

It’s Just Us: It’s a rarity that this particular column, filled as it so often is with furious rage, gets to celebrate a win, so let’s get that out of the way: Kevin Strickland has been released from prison! After some 43 years spent behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, the Kansas City native's conviction was overturned last week by Judge James Welsh, who was persuaded by Jackson County prosecutors that Strickland was innocent and should "not remain in custody a day longer." That’s certainly good news, but it’s tempered by the fact that Strickland is not eligible to receive compensation from the state of Missouri, which only pays out if a prisoner is exonerated through DNA evidence. And he won’t find any sympathy from the state’s top leadership, either — both Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have in the past declined to act in Strickland’s case, despite urgent pleas from prosecutors. Strickland would be left with nothing — and, by his own account, would probably take up residence in a cardboard box under a bridge — if not for the generosity of the public, which has raised more than $1.6 million through a GoFundMe on his behalf. That’s nice and all, but those donors aren’t the ones who are responsible for costing a man more than four decades of his life. Where is the justice?
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: St. Louis Picks Off Some NFL Mogul Money Read More

  2. St. Louis City Libraries Offer Free WiFi Hotspots to Residents in Need Read More

  3. Sam Page Pushes Against Health Order Ruling Amid Omicron Variant News Read More

  4. St. Louis Settles Rams Lawsuit for $790 Million; No Expansion Team Read More

  5. Alden Capital, Known for Gutting Newspapers, Eyes Post-Dispatch Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation