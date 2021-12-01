St. Louis County Police Det. Antonio Valentine Dies in Crash

Shortly before the fatal crash, police say, other detectives from the department’s Bureau of Drug Enforcement had tried to stop a black Volkswagen Jetta, but the driver refused to pull over and sped west on Chambers. Valentine was also part of the drug and was nearby, driving an unmarked Dodge Caravan. He responded and was headed east on Chambers when the Jetta crossed the center lane and hit the Caravan, police say. News photographs and video from the scene show the front ends of both vehicles were completely destroyed in the collision.
It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the loss of one of our officers, Antonio Valentine. He passed away today in the line of duty. He has been a part of our police family since 2007. This has shaken our department. Please pray for his family, co-workers & friends.— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 2, 2021
