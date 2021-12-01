Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

St. Louis County Police Det. Antonio Valentine Dies in Crash

Posted By on Wed, Dec 1, 2021 at 8:50 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis County police Detective Antonio Valentine was killed in a crash. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • St. Louis County police Detective Antonio Valentine was killed in a crash.


Two people, including a St. Louis County police officer, were killed on Wednesday afternoon in a car crash in north St. Louis County, police say. A second detective suffered minor injuries.



The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Detective Antonio Valentine was on duty in an unmarked police car with a second, unnamed detective when they collided head-on with another vehicle.

The detectives and the other driver, whose name hasn't been released, were taken to the hospital. Valentine died there, police say.

"What I ask of you all now is to just grieve with us, support us, support the family for all that they're going through," acting St. Louis County police Chief Kenneth Gregory told reporters outside Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Shortly before the fatal crash, police say, other detectives from the department’s Bureau of Drug Enforcement had tried to stop a black Volkswagen Jetta, but the driver refused to pull over and sped west on Chambers. Valentine was also part of the drug and was nearby, driving an unmarked Dodge Caravan. He responded and was headed east on Chambers when the Jetta crossed the center lane and hit the Caravan, police say. News photographs and video from the scene show the front ends of both vehicles were completely destroyed in the collision.

Valentine joined the county police department in 2007. Backstoppers, an organization that supports the families of officers who've been wounded or killed, noted in a news release that Valentine was a father. His uncle is a police officer in the City of St. Louis.

Backstoppers is accepting donations for Valentine's family.

Editor's note: This story was updated after publication with additional information.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
