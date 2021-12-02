Georgia Election Workers Sue Gateway Pundit for Defamation

a campaign of lies" against two Georgia election workers.





According to the lawsuit, the Gateway Pundit repeatedly made "false claims that Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss secretly brought illicit ballots into the arena to be counted and had committed massive voter fraud."



The articles cited in the lawsuit as defaming the two election workers center around a baseless theory first put forth by a lawyer for the Trump campaign in the weeks after the 2020 election. The theory involves grainy surveillance video, an overflowing urinal at the arena where the Atlanta Hawks play, and "suitcases" full of illegitimate ballots. There is in fact an arena where Atlanta's NBA team plays. It was used as a site for counting votes in November. One of its urinals did overflow. But the "suitcases" full of illegal ballots? The Georgia Secretary of State, a Republican, looked into it and found those to be nonexistent.



One of the plaintiffs, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss has been an employee of the Registration and Elections Department for Fulton County, which encompasses Atlanta, since 2012 and she supervised the county’s absentee ballot operation during the 2020 election. The other plaintiff, Ruby Freeman, was a temp worker for Fulton County elections in 2020. Both women were mentioned by name in articles published on the Gateway Pundit bolstering the claims of election fraud.