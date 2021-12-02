Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Georgia Election Workers Sue Gateway Pundit for Defamation

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge Jim Hoft, aka The Gateway Pundit, (center) earlier this year in the crowd at a campaign rally for Eric Greitens. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Jim Hoft, aka The Gateway Pundit, (center) earlier this year in the crowd at a campaign rally for Eric Greitens.

In a complaint filed today in St. Louis Circuit Court, the St. Louis-based Gateway Pundit is accused of perpetrating "a campaign of lies" against two Georgia election workers.

The two plaintiffs have found themselves unwittingly made characters in a "stop the steal" conspiracy theory, the flames of which were fanned, the lawsuit says, by the Gateway Pundit, its founder and dumbest man on the internet Jim Hoft, and writer Joe Hoft.



According to the lawsuit, the Gateway Pundit repeatedly made "false claims that Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss secretly brought illicit ballots into the arena to be counted and had committed massive voter fraud."

The articles cited in the lawsuit as defaming the two election workers center around a baseless theory first put forth by a lawyer for the Trump campaign in the weeks after the 2020 election. The theory involves grainy surveillance video, an overflowing urinal at the arena where the Atlanta Hawks play, and "suitcases" full of illegitimate ballots. There is in fact an arena where Atlanta's NBA team plays. It was used as a site for counting votes in November. One of its urinals did overflow. But the "suitcases" full of illegal ballots? The Georgia Secretary of State, a Republican, looked into it and found those to be nonexistent.

One of the plaintiffs, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss has been an employee of the Registration and Elections Department for Fulton County, which encompasses Atlanta, since 2012 and she supervised the county’s absentee ballot operation during the 2020 election. The other plaintiff, Ruby Freeman, was a temp worker for Fulton County elections in 2020. Both women were mentioned by name in articles published on the Gateway Pundit bolstering the claims of election fraud.

According to their suit, these articles about Freeman and Moss led them "to be vilified on social media and subjected to an onslaught of violent, racist threats." At one point, at the FBI's recommendation, Freeman fled her home and did not return to it for two months. On two occasions, people showed up at Moss's grandmother's house and attempted a "citizen's arrest."

The Gateway Pundit's Twitter account was suspended earlier this year for violating the platform's civic integrity policy. The site regularly publishes stories that have been deemed false by nonprofit fact-checking website Politifact. Throughout the 2020 election, the site regularly published “false reports, conspiracy theories, and unfounded allegations, with no distinction made between opinions and actual news reports,” according to Newsguard.

In its About Us page, The Gateway Pundit states "All our content should be true. No value is more important than this."

However, in a 2017 New Yorker article about the Gateway Pundit, writer Andrew Marantz told Hoft after an interview that a fact checker from the New Yorker would be reaching out to him.

“Oh yeah, just like at the Gateway Pundit. We’ve got a huge department of full-time fact-checkers,” Hoft replied. According to the profile, Hoft then “laughed so hard that he nearly spilled his lemonade.”

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis County Police Det. Antonio Valentine Dies in Crash Read More

  2. Missouri Health Department Found Mask Mandates Work, But Didn’t Make Findings Public Read More

  3. The War on Drugs Failed — Will Radical Compassion Work? Read More

  4. Hartmann: St. Louis Picks Off Some NFL Mogul Money Read More

  5. Fake Generals, Real Charges in Romance Scam Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation