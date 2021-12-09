Lee Enterprises Rejects Hostile Takeover Bid

Post-Dispatch
-
GOOGLE MAPS
-
The Post-Dispatch's current offices downtown off North Tenth Street, where they relocated to in 2019 after leaving the building off Tucker they had operated from since 1959.
parent company Lee Enterprises announced today that their board of directors rejected the offer from New York City-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital to buy Lee for $24 a share.
“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” said Lee Chairman Mary Junck in a news release.
In November, Alden announced its unsolicited bid to buy Lee, which owns more than 70 newspapers, mostly in the Midwest. The news was cause for concern for the future of St. Louis's paper of record. Alden has a history of gutting newspapers it owns
.
"People are going to feel better that Lee is fighting it," said Jeff Gordon, a sportswriter for the Post-Dispatch
as well as the president of The United Media Guild. The union represents Post-Dispatch
employees as well as other media workers from across the Midwest.
But even with today's announcement, the hostile takeover attempt may not be over.
"The question becomes how far is Alden willing to go?" Gordon says. "Is there an offer Alden can make that will change [Lee's major shareholders'] minds? Twenty-four dollars a share didn't do it. What would? Or is Alden going to decide it's not worth it?"
When Alden bought Tribune Publishing, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune
and other papers, a bid of $14.25 a share was rejected in December 2020 by the Tribune board, which later agreed to sell for $17.25 a share in February.
"It's a question only Alden can answer," Gordon said. "If they'll move on or try to come back with something more attractive."
In a separate news release, Lee announced today what they called "strong fourth quarter" this year, including a 37% growth in digital revenue and 65% growth in digital-only subscriptions.