Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Lee Enterprises Rejects Hostile Takeover Bid

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM


The Post-Dispatch's current offices downtown off North Tenth Street, where they relocated to in 2019 after leaving the building off Tucker they had operated from since 1959. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • GOOGLE MAPS
  • The Post-Dispatch's current offices downtown off North Tenth Street, where they relocated to in 2019 after leaving the building off Tucker they had operated from since 1959.

Post-Dispatch parent company Lee Enterprises announced today that their board of directors rejected the offer from New York City-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital to buy Lee for $24 a share.

“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” said Lee Chairman Mary Junck in a news release.



In November, Alden announced its unsolicited bid to buy Lee, which owns more than 70 newspapers, mostly in the Midwest. The news was cause for concern for the future of St. Louis's paper of record. Alden has a history of gutting newspapers it owns.

"People are going to feel better that Lee is fighting it," said Jeff Gordon, a sportswriter for the Post-Dispatch as well as the president of The United Media Guild. The union represents Post-Dispatch employees as well as other media workers from across the Midwest.

But even with today's announcement, the hostile takeover attempt may not be over.

"The question becomes how far is Alden willing to go?" Gordon says. "Is there an offer Alden can make that will change [Lee's major shareholders'] minds? Twenty-four dollars a share didn't do it. What would? Or is Alden going to decide it's not worth it?"

When Alden bought Tribune Publishing, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune and other papers, a bid of $14.25 a share was rejected in December 2020 by the Tribune board, which later agreed to sell for $17.25 a share in February.

"It's a question only Alden can answer," Gordon said. "If they'll move on or try to come back with something more attractive."

In a separate news release, Lee announced today what they called "strong fourth quarter" this year, including a 37% growth in digital revenue and 65% growth in digital-only subscriptions.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com Follow him on twitter @RyanWKrull

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis County Mask Mandate Ends Read More

  2. Missouri AG Asks Parents to Snitch on Schools Still Mandating Masks Read More

  3. The Afterlife of Ghost Kitchens Read More

  4. St. Louis Area Abortion Clinics Brace for Supreme Court Ruling Read More

  5. The Big Mad: Spire in the Hot Seat, Parson Punked and the Fretting of the Fringe Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation