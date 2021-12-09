Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, December 9, 2021

St. Louis County Mask Mandate Ends

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge A judge lifted a restraining order against St. Louis County's mask mandate on October 14. - VIA FLICKR / YOUNG SHANAHAN

The mask mandate in St. Louis County has come to an end.

After the St. Louis County Council declined to hold a vote at their December 7 meeting and a Cole County decision declaring all health orders “null and void,” St. Louis County’s acting health director Dr. Faisal Khan has withdrawn a face covering order issued on September 27.



“I continue to strongly recommend that St. Louis County residents and guests wear masks indoors in public spaces,” Khan wrote in his letter. “Masks save lives.”

Fox 2 reports that county officials revealed the withdrawal this morning in court with Judge Nellie Ribaudo, citing the Cole County decision and Schmitt’s refusal to appeal — despite a request from the Department of Health and Senior Services’ director to do so — and the county council not taking a vote on the mask mandate. Ribaudo has overseen the mask mandate arguments over the last few months between Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the county.

“Because of the Cole County order & the council’s decision not to approve a new face covering order, the Dept. of Public Health director this morning rescinded the prior face covering order,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page tweeted this morning. “The Health Dept. continues to recommend masks in indoor settings. Covid cases are rising.”

You can read Khan’s letter here.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
