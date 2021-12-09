The RFT Is Seeking Spring 2022 Interns

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES

Theis looking for smart college students to join us this spring for photojournalism and reporting internships.These aren't busywork positions. You'll be working on stories under the guidance of experienced reporters and editors from the start. Interns leave here with full portfolios, including a mix of quick hits, feature projects and contributions to specialissues, such as our annualandeditions.Theis one of the nation's oldest and best alt-weeklies, covering local news, politics, music and food. We're one of the increasingly rare papers and news sites that regularly publishes longform feature stories, taking on topics covered nowhere else.We're still dealing with the pandemic, so everything is a little strange. Our editorial staff has begun to return to the office (a great new spot on the Hill), but we're still navigating ways to tell stories while taking steps to keep everyone safe. As part of that effort, proof of vaccination is required for everyone working in the office.Internships are unpaid, but we're happy to work with your college or university so you can get course credit. We also limit the positions to part-time, between ten and fifteen hours per week. Schedules are flexible.You don't have to be a journalism major, but experience at your college newspaper helps. For reporters, we're looking for people interested in writing about hard news, food, arts or a combination. Your application should include your preferences. Ranking them isn't a bad idea. Deadline to apply is December 20.If this sounds good to you, send an email with three writing samples or examples of your photography, a cover letter and resume to doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com.