Appointments Now Open for Help With $500 Direct Cash Assistance Application

Appointments can now be made if you need assistance applying for the City of St. Louis' direct cash assistance program. The city, the United Way of Greater St. Louis and the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office partnered together in order to offer the clinic.
Direct cash assistance was a key piece in Jones’ plan for federal relief funds, but there was contention over the plan
in the summer. The Board of Alderman went back and forth over the payments but eventually passed the first round of funds, allowing around 9,300 St. Louis residents to receive $500.
The event will be held at the St. Louis Community College – Forest Park Student Center at 5600 Oakland Avenue for those who do not have internet access, people with disabilities and senior citizens on December 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The assistance from this program will help many families and City residents, and we want to ensure that we remove as many barriers as possible so everyone who qualifies has the opportunity to apply for this direct financial help,” Treasurer Adam Layne said in a press release. “This event is to ensure that vulnerable populations, like seniors, people with disabilities and those without the Internet, can gain access to and complete their application.”
Layne added the city urges other residents who have internet access to complete their application online.
Appointments will be for 30 minute time slots. There are up to 720 slots available, and residents who need the appointment must meet all eligibility requirements
, as well as bring the required documentation.
The requirements are that St. Louisans must be at or under 80 percent of the Area Median Income
and have suffered a loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants also need to show proof of residency twelve months prior to the date of the application. View the full list of requirements on www.stlouis-mo.gov
.
Masks are required, and desks will be sanitized in between appointments. Call 1-866-948-3742 to make an appointment; walk-ins are not encouraged. Appointments can be made now through December 17.
