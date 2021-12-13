Sentenced to 241 Years as a Teen, Bobby Bostic Wins Parole

PHOTO VIA FREEBOBBYBOSTIC.COM

Donald Hutson were high on PCP when they robbed a group of St. Louisans delivering holiday gifts to a needy family. In the course of the armed robbery, Bostic shot one victim in the side. Hutson shot another individual. Both the gunshot victims survived.



Bostic was charged with 18 felonies. He took his case to trial and in 1997 was found guilty on all counts. His earliest parole date was set for the far-flung year of 2201.



Graham v. Florida

“prohibits the imposition of a life without parole sentence on a juvenile offender who did not commit homicide.”





At the time, I didn’t know, and the criminal justice system didn’t understand how the juvenile brain worked and how long it took to mature."





Retired St. Louis Circuit Judge Evelyn Baker says she made a mistake in treating Bobby Bostic like an adult.

state statute allowing individuals who are serving "de facto" life sentences for nonhomicide crimes committed as juveniles to receive parole hearings after 15 years of incarceration. The ACLU says that, in addition to Bostic, there are about 100 other individuals in Missouri prisons who meet this criteria.





one of the first under the new law."





a quarter of a millennium

in prison. At the parole hearing, Baker advocated for Bostic's release.







Donald Hutson, Bostic's accomplice in 1995, died in prison in 2018.

“The prejudices that let us believe as a society that teens who commit crimes are beyond redemption are still borne by those who remained imprisoned decades after mistakes that they made as juveniles,” Tony Rothert, ACLU of Missouri’s Director of Integrated Advocacy, said in a press release.

