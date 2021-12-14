St. Louis Might Have Record High Heat Tomorrow, Take a ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Winters in St. Louis can be brutal. December usually brings oppressively cloudy days that can make even the most magical and light-filled holiday events feel gloomy.
But not this December. This month is already halfway over and instead of constant rain and bitter cold, we’ve had wild swings in temperature. Our thermometers are getting some good exercise lately, with temperature readings changing by more than 40 degrees in just a few days.
The current forecast shows that it won’t be long before we’re all hidden away in our little caves and hibernating until the spring. It looks like the real cold weather is coming and with Covid on the rise again, many St. Louisans will be spending the season locked away indoors and isolated.
That’s why we have to make the best of the warm swing coming up in the next couple of days and do it up big. This is the week to declare a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and skip work or school to have a little fun in the sun.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis says we might be setting a new record high temperature tomorrow. We’re expected to hit 70 degrees tomorrow in St. Louis and they might see 73 degrees in Columbia, MO. That, friends, is shorts weather. Heck, that’s almost swimming weather.
You’ve worked hard this year and it’s a freakin’ pandemic, so give yourself a break tomorrow to soak up some Vitamin D if you can. And even if you can’t skip school or ditch your shift at work or sing “Twist and Shout” in a major metropolitan parade, you probably can get away with sneaking an extra five minutes on your lunch break to point your face at the sun. Go ahead. You’ve earned it.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Support Local Journalism. Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.