Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Alden Capital Continues Bid to Takeover Post-Dispatch

Posted By on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge The Post-Dispatch's current offices downtown off North Tenth Street, where they relocated to in 2019 after leaving the building off Tucker they had operated from since 1959. - RYAN KRULL
  • Ryan Krull
  • The Post-Dispatch's current offices downtown off North Tenth Street, where they relocated to in 2019 after leaving the building off Tucker they had operated from since 1959.

Last week Post-Dispatch parent company Lee Enterprises rejected the offer from New York City-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital to buy Lee for $24 a share. Now, Alden is suing Lee and claiming that Lee ignored their own bylaws in rejecting Alden's offer.

Alden's November announcement that they were attempting to buy Lee sounded alarm bells among numerous media watchers and academics who study journalism. Alden has a history of gutting the newspapers they own.



Jeff Gordon, a sportswriter for Post-Dispatch as well as the president of The United Media Guild, says he's "not surprised" that Alden is persisting.

"Basically what Alden is saying is look, you didn't even engage with us," Gordon said. "You blasted this offer as being insufficient but we didn't get a chance to make a higher offer. The shareholders don't know how far we were willing to go because you shot us down."

According to Gordon, part of Alden's strategy may be to wear down Lee by keeping the legal pressure on."If Alden really wants to own Lee, they're going to keep hammering away," Gordon said.

One potential way for Lee to avoid the Alden takeover would be for it to merge with another company, becoming larger and therefore more difficult for Alden to take control of. In 2019, Gannett, the parent company of USA Today and many other newspapers, merged with another media company after successfully fending off a hostile takeover from Alden.

A Lee shareholder meeting is scheduled for February 2022. Alden previously nominated three individuals who would be in favor of Alden's takeover to be elected to the Lee board at that meeting.

Lee has not yet announced if February's meeting will be in-person or virtual.

If the meeting is in person "that could get interesting," Gordon said.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com Follow him on twitter @RyanWKrull

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Riotous Life of Stump Stephenson Read More

  2. Garza: St. Louis On 'Dangerous Slope' of COVID-19 Cases Read More

  3. Carjacker Sentenced in St. Louis Artist's Murder Read More

  4. The Big Mad: Schmitt's Shit, COVID Consequences and Amazon Primed for Disaster Read More

  5. 17-Year-Old Detention Center Escapee Struck and Killed on Interstate 70 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation