Alden Capital Continues Bid to Takeover Post-Dispatch

The Post-Dispatch's current offices downtown off North Tenth Street, where they relocated to in 2019 after leaving the building off Tucker they had operated from since 1959.
Last week Post-Dispatch
parent company Lee Enterprises rejected the offer from New York City-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital to buy Lee for $24 a share. Now, Alden is suing Lee and claiming that Lee ignored their own bylaws in rejecting Alden's offer.
Alden's November announcement
that they were attempting to buy Lee sounded alarm bells among numerous media watchers and academics who study journalism. Alden has a history of gutting the newspapers they own.
Jeff Gordon, a sportswriter for Post-Dispatch as well as the president of The United Media Guild, says he's "not surprised" that Alden is persisting.
"Basically what Alden is saying is look, you didn't even engage with us," Gordon said. "You blasted this offer as being insufficient but we didn't get a chance to make a higher offer. The shareholders don't know how far we were willing to go because you shot us down."
According to Gordon, part of Alden's strategy may be to wear down Lee by keeping the legal pressure on."If Alden really wants to own Lee, they're going to keep hammering away," Gordon said.
One potential way for Lee to avoid the Alden takeover would be for it to merge with another company, becoming larger and therefore more difficult for Alden to take control of. In 2019, Gannett, the parent company of USA Today
and many other newspapers, merged with another media company after successfully fending off a hostile takeover from Alden.
A Lee shareholder meeting is scheduled for February 2022. Alden previously nominated three individuals who would be in favor of Alden's takeover to be elected to the Lee board at that meeting.
Lee has not yet announced if February's meeting will be in-person or virtual.
If the meeting is in person "that could get interesting," Gordon said.
