St. Louis City Partners With Rep Cori Bush for Direct Cash Assistance Program

click to enlarge
-
DOYLE MURPHY
-
St. Louis City Hall.
Over 1,000 people have applied for the city of St. Louis’ direct cash assistance program since it opened on December 18, a press release from the mayor’s office says. St. Louis residents who are approved will receive a payment of $500.
In a press release, the mayor’s office announced more application clinics will be held to help those without internet access, as well as a partnership with Congresswoman Cori Bush’s “Congress in Your Neighborhood
” program. Bush’s service desks at St. Louis libraries will have information on how to apply for the payment on December 22 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Walnut Park Library, located at 5760 W Florissant Avenue, and at Carpenter Library, located at 3309 S Grand Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Our work is to do the most for everyone in Missouri’s First District, starting with those who have the least. We are committed to creating that change our entire community can feel,” Bush said in a press release. “That’s why I was proud to help pass the American Rescue Plan earlier this year, which provided the funding for these emergency checks Mayor Jones has rolled out to the community. If you’re looking for a little extra help this season, St. Louis, your mayor and your congresswoman are here for you.”
The Wohl Center, at 1515 N. Kingshighway Boulevard, will also be offering clinics — similar to the one held on December 18
that served over 500 people — beginning this week. Those with disabilities, the elderly and those without internet access are able to get help with their applications on December 20 through December 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then on December 27 at the same time. After the holidays, beginning January 4, the center will be open Monday through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m and Wednesdays will have evening hours at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those hours will last until January 15 with walk-ins accepted.
Direct cash assistance aims to help those in St. Louis who need it the most
; applicants have to show they’ve lost income from the COVID-19 pandemic and are at or below an 80 percent Area Median Income level. In a press release, Jones says similar programs in Cook County, Los Angeles and other municipalities have had success with the program, and the federal government’s child tax credit program
has lifted millions of children out of poverty nationwide.
St. Louis' program was approved in the summer after a heated battle between Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Board of Aldermen on how to spend the first round of the $517 million allocated to the City of St. Louis in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Members of the board had said the payments were not enough to be “transformational”
or that residents could find help through the child tax credit program. Ultimately, the funds were added back in, resulting in a $135 million package
.
The program has enough funds to help 9,300 St. Louisans and will run until all the money allotted is used.
“This is just the beginning,” Jones said in a press release. “With $500 million coming to the City through this transformative legislation, we can make St. Louis safer and more prosperous across racial lines.”
Visit stlouis-mo.gov
for more information on the program.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.